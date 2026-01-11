Bosch Unveils AI-Powered Home Innovations at CES 2026

Nyesha Arrington : “The Ninja” is the co-star of FOX's hit culinary competition show “Next Level Chef,” the host/producer of the digital series “Plateworthy” on Eater and the chef/partner of Native by Nyesha at LAX. Hitting the national stage as a fan favorite on Bravo's “Top Chef” Season Nine, she has been a household name ever since. Her credits include FOX's “MasterChef” and “Hell's Kitchen,” Food Network's “Tournament of Champions,” “Guy's Grocery Games,” “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives” and ITV's “Next Level Chef U.K.”

Marcel Vigneron: Bosch’s esteemed chef host for CES 2026 gained international notoriety in Season Two of Bravo’s hit reality series, “Top Chef,” where he made it to the finals, finishing as runner-up. He has since competed for more than 20 years on shows including “Iron Chef,” “Cutthroat Kitchen,” “Chopped“ and “Tournament of Champions,” among many more across Bravo, Discovery, NBC and Syfy (where he starred in and produced “Marcel's Quantum Kitchen”). Most recently, he was crowned champion of the first season of “24 in 24: Last Chef Standing” on Food Network and a recent finalist in “Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas.“ Marcel is also a partner at OrGreenic Cookware, which will be put to the test at CES.