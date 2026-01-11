Dolby Sets the New Standard for Premium Entertainment at CES 2026

Over 35 automotive manufacturers now embrace Dolby Atmos – from luxury vehicles to entry level models with baseline audio systems – with more than 150 car models featuring the immersive audio experience. Several manufacturers support Dolby Atmos across their full lineups, and Dolby Vision is now available in even more vehicles including the NIO ET9, making its first CES debut this week, and the Mahindra XUV 7XO, India's first vehicle with both technologies. At CES, Dolby will bring this global momentum to life through new announcements and its first-ever automotive showroom at Dolby Live, showcasing the latest models from Audi, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, NIO, and Porsche with Dolby.