Future Transport at CES 2026: How Mobility, Automotive and eVTOL Will Redefine Travel

CES 2026 is shaping up to be a watershed event for vehicle technology and advanced mobility, where the future of how we move on the ground and in the air will take center stage. For decades, CES has teased automotive innovation, but this year the spotlight broadens dramatically to include autonomous systems, electric vertical take‑off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and hyper‑connected infrastructures that redefine luxury transport. Leading global automakers and mobility innovators will be joined by exhibitors like BMW of North America, Toyota, Hyundai Motor Group, Electra Vehicles, and Doosan, all bringing forward their visions for the next chapter of elevated journeys. The show floor will buzz not just with cars, but with ecosystems of intelligent transport solutions designed for safety, sustainability, and sensory refinement.