Historic Ventura Ranch Preserved in Landmark $27.65 Million Conservation Deal
MONTECITO, Calif.-- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce the successful closing of Rancho Cañada Larga, a ±6,500-acre historic ranch in Ventura County, California, in a landmark $27.65 million land conservation transaction. The sale, which closed on December 22, 2025, represents one of the largest land conservation achievements in Ventura County history.
The property was represented by Kerry Mormann of the Montecito office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and was acquired by the Trust for Public Land. The acquisition ensures the permanent preservation of Rancho Cañada Larga as a public park, protecting one of the last major undeveloped land parcels in California from future development in perpetuity.
Rancho Cañada Larga spans approximately 6,500 contiguous acres of rolling hills, streams, oak woodlands, and open pastureland. Located on the eastern side of State Highway 33, the ranch encompasses the Manuel, Weldon, Fresno, and Aliso Canyon watersheds, all of which are now permanently safeguarded from development. The property’s northern elevations offer expansive views of the Los Padres National Forest, the Ojai Valley, Lake Casitas, the Ventura River Valley, and the Pacific Ocean, including views of Anacapa and Santa Cruz Islands.
Prior to its preservation, Rancho Cañada Larga had been identified as a major development opportunity, with preliminary plans contemplating the construction of up to 1,000 homes as well as a proposed landfill. The conservation outcome marks a decisive shift away from intensive development, prioritizing environmental protection, watershed preservation, wildlife habitat, and public access.
Owned by only two families since the late 1800s, Rancho Cañada Larga carries significant historical and agricultural value. The ranch has remained largely unchanged for more than a century and is currently used solely for cattle grazing. Its scale, continuity, and ecological diversity make it one of the most significant remaining private landholdings in Southern California.
“This transaction demonstrates what is possible when landowners, conservation organizations, and experienced representation align around a shared vision for the future. Rancho Cañada Larga is a truly irreplaceable landscape. Preserving it as open space ensures that its natural beauty, watersheds, and ecosystems will benefit the public for generations to come.”
Kerry Mormann
The Trust for Public Land’s acquisition of Rancho Cañada Larga reflects a growing emphasis on large-scale conservation projects that address climate resilience, water protection, and access to nature. As a future public park, the property will contribute to regional open-space connectivity while protecting critical natural resources in Ventura County.
