Inside Jane Russell’s Former Montecito Estate: A 1.36-Acre Old Hollywood Compound Reimagined With Mid-Century Modern Elegance
Hidden behind towering trees on 1.36 acres of Montecito calm, a private compound once owned by Jane Russell quietly preserves a chapter of Old Hollywood history. More than a celebrity address, the estate reflects the actress’s personal taste, her creative instincts, and her preference for privacy. Thoughtfully reimagined with a mid-century modern sensibility, the property balances cinematic glamour with retreat-like living. It was featured in the LA Times in 1999, cementing its place in Southern California real estate lore.
A Home That Reflected the Woman Behind the Icon
Jane Russell owned the Montecito property from 1985 to 2000, a period when she was already recognized as one of Hollywood’s most memorable leading ladies of the 1940s through the 1960s. Audiences remember her for her role in The Outlaw and for starring opposite Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as sharing the screen with figures like Robert Mitchum and Bob Hope.
Her Montecito estate was deeply personal. Russell and her husband, builder John Peoples, designed and expanded the property together. He custom-built bridges, pathways, and additions across the grounds, while Russell took on the role of interior designer. She filled the home with bold color, oil paintings including many of her own, and details that reflected her independent spirit. Known for rejecting Hollywood conventions, including famously refusing Howard Hughes’ engineered corset for The Outlaw, Russell approached her home with the same confidence and clarity.
A Social Hub With Intimate Scale
The compound served as a gathering place that mirrored Russell’s wide-ranging interests. She hosted parties for more than 100 guests, charity events, political fundraisers, Bible studies, and intimate artistic salons. Friends and industry figures regularly passed through the gates, with Robert Mitchum among her notable neighbors. Despite its social energy, the estate always retained a sense of seclusion, offering Russell a refuge away from public life.
Property Highlights
A Rare 1.36-Acre Montecito Compound
Set minutes from Summerland, Padaro Beach, Loon Point, and the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, the estate offers an expansive, estate-like setting that is increasingly scarce in Montecito. Mature landscaping defines multiple outdoor living zones, while a meandering creek winds through the property, crossed by two custom bridges built during Russell’s ownership.
Mid-Century Modern Main Residence
The main home spans approximately 3,678 square feet and has been beautifully renovated to honor mid-century proportions and warmth. Open-plan living spaces feature walls of glass that invite natural light and encourage effortless indoor-outdoor flow. Multiple rooms open directly to decks, lawns, and views shaped by mountain and ocean light, creating a relaxed yet refined residential experience.
Resort-Style Outdoor Amenities
Outdoor living was central to Russell’s daily routine, most notably the pool and spa originally built for her personal use. She was known to swim every day. The grounds also include an outdoor sports court, winding pathways, and estate-style landscaping designed for both leisure and entertaining. A large barbecue area, view decks, and multiple gathering spaces make the property equally suited for intimate evenings or larger celebrations.
Flexible Multi-Dwelling Living
Beyond the main residence, the compound includes a one-bedroom guest house of approximately 1,000 square feet, ideal for extended family or long-term guests. A studio apartment located above the garage offers additional flexibility, functioning as a creative workspace, caretaker’s quarters, or potential rental accommodation.
A Legacy That Lives On
This Montecito compound stands as more than a former celebrity residence. It is a carefully preserved expression of Jane Russell’s life beyond the camera, shaped by her design eye, her social world, and her insistence on authenticity. For today’s luxury real estate audience, the property offers something increasingly rare: privacy, provenance, and a tangible connection to Hollywood’s golden era, all set within one of California’s most coveted coastal enclaves.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.