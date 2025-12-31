Mid-century modern living room with floor-to-ceiling windows in Jane Russell’s Montecito estate
Sunlight-filled living spaces open seamlessly to outdoor terraces, reflecting the home’s mid-century modern sensibility and indoor-outdoor flowPhoto Courtesy of Realtor.com
Inside Jane Russell’s Former Montecito Estate: A 1.36-Acre Old Hollywood Compound Reimagined With Mid-Century Modern Elegance

Once Owned by the Legendary Film Icon, This Private Montecito Property Blends Cinematic History, Thoughtful Architectural Reinvention, and Resort-Style Living Across Multiple Residences
Hidden behind towering trees on 1.36 acres of Montecito calm, a private compound once owned by Jane Russell quietly preserves a chapter of Old Hollywood history. More than a celebrity address, the estate reflects the actress’s personal taste, her creative instincts, and her preference for privacy. Thoughtfully reimagined with a mid-century modern sensibility, the property balances cinematic glamour with retreat-like living. It was featured in the LA Times in 1999, cementing its place in Southern California real estate lore.

Mid-century living room with fireplace, wood paneling, and vaulted ceilings in Montecito home
Mid-century dining room with original artwork, wood floors, and garden-facing windows
Montecito estate exterior with wood-clad home, deck, and lush landscaped grounds
Bright kitchen with skylights, white cabinetry, and indoor-outdoor flow in Montecito residence
Mid-century modern kitchen with white island and garden views in Montecito estate
Garden bridge crossing a creek on a private Montecito estate once owned by Jane Russell

A Home That Reflected the Woman Behind the Icon

Jane Russell owned the Montecito property from 1985 to 2000, a period when she was already recognized as one of Hollywood’s most memorable leading ladies of the 1940s through the 1960s. Audiences remember her for her role in The Outlaw and for starring opposite Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as sharing the screen with figures like Robert Mitchum and Bob Hope.

Her Montecito estate was deeply personal. Russell and her husband, builder John Peoples, designed and expanded the property together. He custom-built bridges, pathways, and additions across the grounds, while Russell took on the role of interior designer. She filled the home with bold color, oil paintings including many of her own, and details that reflected her independent spirit. Known for rejecting Hollywood conventions, including famously refusing Howard Hughes’ engineered corset for The Outlaw, Russell approached her home with the same confidence and clarity.

Mid-century living room with fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and leather seating in Montecito home
A warm, mid-century modern living room anchored by custom built-ins and a sculptural fireplacePhoto Courtesy of Realtor.com

A Social Hub With Intimate Scale

The compound served as a gathering place that mirrored Russell’s wide-ranging interests. She hosted parties for more than 100 guests, charity events, political fundraisers, Bible studies, and intimate artistic salons. Friends and industry figures regularly passed through the gates, with Robert Mitchum among her notable neighbors. Despite its social energy, the estate always retained a sense of seclusion, offering Russell a refuge away from public life.

Mid-century modern living room with floor-to-ceiling windows in Jane Russell’s Montecito estate
Property Highlights

A Rare 1.36-Acre Montecito Compound

Set minutes from Summerland, Padaro Beach, Loon Point, and the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, the estate offers an expansive, estate-like setting that is increasingly scarce in Montecito. Mature landscaping defines multiple outdoor living zones, while a meandering creek winds through the property, crossed by two custom bridges built during Russell’s ownership.

Mid-Century Modern Main Residence

Garden entry with tropical landscaping at Jane Russell’s former Montecito estate
A lush garden entryway leads into one of the property’s thoughtfully designed residencesPhoto Courtesy of Realtor.com

The main home spans approximately 3,678 square feet and has been beautifully renovated to honor mid-century proportions and warmth. Open-plan living spaces feature walls of glass that invite natural light and encourage effortless indoor-outdoor flow. Multiple rooms open directly to decks, lawns, and views shaped by mountain and ocean light, creating a relaxed yet refined residential experience.

Resort-Style Outdoor Amenities

Resort-style pool with loungers and umbrellas at a Montecito compound
The resort-style pool area features shaded loungers and outdoor dining spacesPhoto Courtesy of Realtor.com

Outdoor living was central to Russell’s daily routine, most notably the pool and spa originally built for her personal use. She was known to swim every day. The grounds also include an outdoor sports court, winding pathways, and estate-style landscaping designed for both leisure and entertaining. A large barbecue area, view decks, and multiple gathering spaces make the property equally suited for intimate evenings or larger celebrations.

Flexible Multi-Dwelling Living

Bright primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and garden views in Montecito estate
A serene primary bedroom filled with natural light and views of surrounding greeneryPhoto Courtesy of Realtor.com

Beyond the main residence, the compound includes a one-bedroom guest house of approximately 1,000 square feet, ideal for extended family or long-term guests. A studio apartment located above the garage offers additional flexibility, functioning as a creative workspace, caretaker’s quarters, or potential rental accommodation.

A Legacy That Lives On

Exterior of Jane Russell’s former Montecito estate surrounded by mature trees
The main residence and detached garage sit quietly within the wooded Montecito landscapePhoto Courtesy of Realtor.com

This Montecito compound stands as more than a former celebrity residence. It is a carefully preserved expression of Jane Russell’s life beyond the camera, shaped by her design eye, her social world, and her insistence on authenticity. For today’s luxury real estate audience, the property offers something increasingly rare: privacy, provenance, and a tangible connection to Hollywood’s golden era, all set within one of California’s most coveted coastal enclaves.

Mid-century modern living room with floor-to-ceiling windows in Jane Russell’s Montecito estate
