Inside Jane Russell’s Former Montecito Estate: A 1.36-Acre Old Hollywood Compound Reimagined With Mid-Century Modern Elegance

Her Montecito estate was deeply personal. Russell and her husband, builder John Peoples, designed and expanded the property together. He custom-built bridges, pathways, and additions across the grounds, while Russell took on the role of interior designer. She filled the home with bold color, oil paintings including many of her own, and details that reflected her independent spirit. Known for rejecting Hollywood conventions, including famously refusing Howard Hughes’ engineered corset for The Outlaw, Russell approached her home with the same confidence and clarity.