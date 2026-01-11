Kubota Brings Smarter Solutions to CES® 2026, Redefining How Work Gets Done
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a media briefing at CES® 2026, Kubota reiterated its global vision to become an Essentials Innovator for Supporting Life—committed to enriching lives and building a brighter future through technology innovation. At the heart of this vision is Kubota's mission to solve pressing global challenges such as skilled labor shortages, an aging farming population, and the need to feed a growing world. By delivering reliable, versatile, and intuitive equipment, Kubota empowers customers to work more easily and productively, enhancing their lifestyles while naturally delivering sustainability benefits along the way.
Building on this commitment, Kubota combines smart, right-sized, user-centric equipment with real-time intelligence to give customers the freedom to work their way, whether in the field or through an app. This year, Kubota announced the commercialization of a smart, integrated autonomous solution developed in partnership with Agtonomy for the specialty crop market, fully built into the 105.7-horsepower diesel Kubota M5 Narrow tractor with advanced sensing and artificial intelligence. Designed for reliability and versatility, this innovation helps customers work more efficiently.
Kubota also introduced a concept versatile platform 'transformer' robot (KVPR) that expands, contracts, and moves along every axis, delivering the adaptability of multiple machines in one intuitive solution. This versatility supports customers across different operations and seasons, making work simpler and more enjoyable. In addition, Kubota showcased a Digital Twinning system designed for real-time, persistent data monitoring—whether tracking a single bud or managing an entire operation. These innovations reflect Kubota's vision to solve big challenges with smarter, more compact solutions that prioritize the human experience.
"Big challenges don't just need big machines; they need smarter solutions that make life easier. Our go-to-market solutions are the culmination of our customer-driven innovation cycle, where the goal is not simply to automate what you've always done, but to rethink how work can be done more intuitively and efficiently."
Todd Stucke, General Manager of Agri Solutions Headquarters, Kubota Japan (KBT), and President of Kubota North America.
Kubota's approach to commercialization prioritizes customer choice and the human experience. Rather than simply automating traditional workflows, Kubota designs smart and flexible machines that let customers work the way they prefer, whether in the seat or with the swipe of a finger, while maintaining the performance and ease of use they expect.
"Physical AI is a key inflection point for our industry and for Kubota. Decision-making, obstacle detection, and voice recognition capabilities mean AI real-time insights will now inform tasking, labor assignments, and efficiency improvements. This is just the beginning of what is possible when you design technology around human needs, enhancing the way customers live and work rather than focusing only on technical capability. We can now facilitate more complexity with more certainty and more simplicity than ever before."
Brett McMickell, Chief Technology Officer for Kubota North America.
Leading luxury wine supplier, Treasury Wine Estates, is already leveraging Kubota's intuitive solutions in the field and joined Kubota at CES to share best practices for testing autonomy.
Marc Di Pietra, Regional Service Maintenance Manager, Treasury Wine Estates said:
"We put Kubota's M5 Narrow tractor to work during mowing and under-vine cultivation. It handles routine passes with autonomy and sensing across every row and block, which reduces rework, increases efficiency, and gives our team more time to focus on what matters most."
Marc Di Pietra
Kubota has a history of more than 130 years of tackling society's toughest challenges through extraordinary engineering—always with the goal of improving lives. In 1893, Gonshiro Kubota began producing cast-iron pipes to provide clean tap water and prevent the spread of cholera in Japan. Today, Kubota is recognized as the pioneer of the sub-compact and compact tractor as well as compact excavators. With its open platform approach, Kubota accelerates smarter solutions to market, powering the next phase of its innovation cycle by favoring flexibility and intuitive design in compact–sized machines that enrich customers' lives.
For more information about Kubota products and innovation cycle, visit the Kubota North America booth #6001 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center January 6-9, 2026, or visit KubotaUSA.com/innovation or Kubota.com/CES.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.