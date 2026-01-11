Regent Grand Introduces the “Grandymoon,” A New Way to Do Multigenerational Travel on Grace Bay
Planning a multigenerational vacation often requires compromise. Space, privacy, activities, and pacing all need to align, and too often, one generation ends up adjusting more than the others. Regent Grand is addressing that challenge directly with the debut of its new “Grandymoon” offer, a thoughtfully structured experience designed to bring grandparents, parents, and children together under one roof without sacrificing comfort or individuality.
Set along the soft white sands of Grace Bay, the Grandymoon offer reframes family travel as something elevated and intentional. Rather than focusing on a single age group, Regent Grand builds the experience around shared moments, flexible living, and curated activities that allow every generation to feel equally considered.
Designed for Families Who Travel Together
At the core of the Grandymoon experience is space. Families are accommodated in spacious multi-bedroom suites or villas that function more like private residences than traditional hotel rooms. Modern kitchens, full living and dining areas, televisions, and washer and dryers in most units allow families to settle in comfortably, making longer stays feel effortless rather than overwhelming.
This residential-style setup creates natural separation when needed while still keeping everyone connected. Morning coffee can be shared around the kitchen island, afternoons can unfold at different rhythms, and evenings bring everyone back together without feeling crowded.
Curated Experiences That Span Every Generation
Regent Grand’s Grandymoon offer includes a $200 resort credit that can be applied toward a wide range of family-friendly island activities. The flexibility of the credit allows families to choose experiences that reflect their interests, whether that means adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both.
Available excursions include jetski tours, fishing trips, boat cruises, scuba and snorkeling outings, paddleboard and kayak safaris, and beach horseback riding. These activities provide opportunities for shared discovery while still accommodating varying energy levels and comfort zones.
For families who prefer to stay closer to the resort, tennis or pickleball tournaments on the property’s courts offer friendly competition across generations. Resort bikes and Eco bikes make it easy to explore the island at a relaxed pace, while board game rentals encourage low-key evenings and rainy-day bonding.
Moments Worth Remembering
The Grandymoon experience places a strong emphasis on memory-making. Families are treated to a private photo session on Grace Bay Beach, ensuring that the trip is documented in a way that feels polished yet personal.
Dining also becomes part of the celebration. Concierge-arranged family dinners can be hosted either in-suite with a private chef or directly on the beach, allowing families to mark milestones or simply enjoy an unhurried meal together in a setting that feels special without being formal.
Wellness and Downtime for Every Age
Recognizing that rest looks different for each generation, Regent Grand includes spa treatments designed for all ages. Manicures, pedicures, massages, facials, and additional services allow guests to unwind on their own terms.
In-room babysitting services are also available with 24 hours’ notice, giving parents and grandparents the flexibility to enjoy a quiet dinner, a walk along the beach, or a moment of uninterrupted downtime, knowing younger family members are well cared for.
A More Thoughtful Approach to Family Travel
The Grandymoon offer reflects a broader shift in luxury travel toward experiences that value togetherness without forcing constant togetherness. Regent Grand’s approach balances structure with freedom, offering families the tools to create their own rhythm while still benefiting from curated touches that elevate the stay.
For families seeking a multigenerational vacation that feels cohesive rather than complicated, Regent Grand’s Grandymoon offer presents a compelling case. It is not about doing more. It is about doing what matters, together, in a setting that makes it all feel natural.
