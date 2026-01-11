Salt & Straw Kicks Off the Year with Vegan Indulgence and Inclusivity
January usually arrives with restraint. Salt & Straw takes a different approach. The beloved ice cream brand is starting the year with indulgence firmly intact, debuting two entirely vegan offerings that place pleasure and inclusivity at the center of the conversation. The launch includes the return of its Vegandulgence Series and the arrival of a new Black Forest Ice Cream Cake that is both vegan and gluten free.
For Salt & Straw, this is not a pivot. It is part of an ongoing commitment. One fifth of the brand’s menu is always vegan, and every January, the company expands that presence with a full month dedicated to dairy-free creations that feel celebratory rather than limiting. The result is a lineup that invites everyone to the table without asking anyone to compromise.
A January Dedicated to Vegan Indulgence
The Vegandulgence Series is Salt & Straw’s annual reminder that plant-based desserts can deliver richness, texture, and depth. This year’s collection leans into bold flavors and layered compositions, each built with the same attention to detail as the brand’s classic offerings.
Blood Orange Froyo Creamsicle pairs tart blood orange olive oil sorbet with creamy Cocojune coconut frozen yogurt, striking a balance between brightness and silkiness. Chocolate Pistachio Milk & Cookies delivers a more decadent profile, combining pistachio-cashew ice cream with TCHO chocolate stracciatella and crumbles of housemade vegan shortbread.
Bananas Foster with Candied Pecans brings warmth and familiarity through banana-infused coconut cream, bananas foster caramel, and candied pecans. Peanut Butter Brittle Caramel Fudge layers creamy coconut vanilla ice cream with peanut butter, coconut caramel fudge, and shards of housemade peanut butter brittle for a texture-forward experience. Death By Chocolate Chocolate Cake rounds out the series with chocolate barley milk ice cream swirled with chocolate caramel fudge, hunks of chocolate cake, and chocolate ganache.
Together, the lineup reinforces the idea that vegan desserts can feel generous, complex, and satisfying.
A Black Forest Cake Reimagined for Everyone
Building on the viral success of its Almond Brittle Ice Cream Cake, Salt & Straw is also debuting a Black Forest Ice Cream Cake designed to be shared without hesitation. Inspired by the classic German dessert, the cake layers thick slabs of gluten-free chocolate cake with rich Cocojune coconut frozen yogurt.
Housemade tart cherry jam weaves through each layer, adding contrast and lift, while a crown of crystallized cacao nib crumble brings crunch and depth. The finished cake balances chocolate, fruit, creaminess, and texture, delivering an experience that feels celebratory while remaining accessible to those seeking vegan and gluten-free options.
This latest cake underscores Salt & Straw’s belief that dietary considerations should never feel like an afterthought. Instead, they are treated as an opportunity for creativity.
Accessibility as a Creative Choice
What sets Salt & Straw’s January offerings apart is not only the execution, but the intention behind them. By dedicating an entire month to vegan flavors, the brand reframes accessibility as a core design principle rather than a niche accommodation.
These desserts are built to stand on their own merit. They happen to be dairy free and, in the case of the Black Forest Ice Cream Cake, gluten free as well. The emphasis stays on flavor, craft, and enjoyment, allowing a broader audience to participate without distinction.
A Sweeter Start to the Year
As the new year unfolds, Salt & Straw’s Vegandulgence Series and Black Forest Ice Cream Cake offer a refreshing counterpoint to the usual January narrative. They invite indulgence without exclusion and celebration without caveats.
For those looking to start the year with dessert that feels thoughtful, inclusive, and genuinely indulgent, Salt & Straw’s latest releases make a compelling case that January can still be sweet.
