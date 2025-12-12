A Sweet Guide to Holiday Cookies and Desserts Across Miami

Edan Bistro brings back its Whole Basque Cheesecake just in time for holiday gatherings. Priced at $75 and designed to serve 12 to 15 people, the cheesecake must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance, with pick-ups available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day between 10 AM and 1 PM. It is a refined option for hosts looking to simplify dessert without sacrificing quality or presentation.