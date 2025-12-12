A Sweet Guide to Holiday Cookies and Desserts Across Miami

The holidays in South Florida bring a particular kind of indulgence. Think cookies designed for movie marathons, ice cream inspired by childhood traditions, and desserts that feel just as appropriate on a Christmas table as they do wrapped up as a hostess gift. This curated list highlights eight standout holiday offerings across Miami, each leaning into the spirit of Christmas with thoughtful flavors, limited-time menus, and seasonal flair.
Chip City’s holiday collaboration with TBS turns classic Christmas films into limited-edition cookies available nationwide and via Goldbelly starting December 12. Rolled out over two themed weeks, the lineup includes playful nods like a Matcha Strawberry Crinkle inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas, an Italian Rainbow Cookie referencing A Christmas Story, and a Kataifi Baklava Cookie tied to Elf. It is a clever way to pair dessert with December movie traditions, ideal for sharing at home or gifting to fellow holiday film fans.
Pastis Miami leans into classic holiday elegance with a limited-edition Holiday Cookie Tin curated by Executive Pastry Chef Trew Sterling. Each $49 tin includes a dozen cookies, two each of Chocolate Chunk, Eggnog Snickerdoodle, Panettone Shortbread, Chocolate Peppermint, Fig Newton, and English Almond Toffee Bark. Pre-orders open December 15 at 11:30 AM, with pick-ups scheduled for December 23 and 24. This is the kind of polished, ready-to-gift option that replaces the usual bottle of wine with something more memorable.
At The Commodore, the holidays arrive with Cookies and Coquitos, a festive pairing experience offered daily through December 31. Guests can enjoy curated combinations such as Cuban Crema de Vie with Torticas de Moron or Puerto Rican Coquito paired with Mantecaditos, all part of a $22 tasting menu. A flight option allows guests to sample the full lineup. Served inside The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove with seasonal decor and a handcrafted gingerbread house on display, it is an easy way to turn holiday cocktails into a dessert-forward ritual.
Cry Baby Creamery celebrates Christmas through two seasonal drops. The first, inspired by Hispanic holiday traditions and available December 11 through 14, features flavors like Torrejas, Arroz con Leche, and Tres Leches. A second release launches December 18 through Christmas Day, highlighting classics such as Santa’s Milk and Cookies, Peppermint Bark, and Frozen Hot Chocolate. The menu also includes The Macallister Sundae, a playful homage to a beloved holiday movie. Everything is available by scoop, pint, or delivery within a select radius.
Edan Bistro brings back its Whole Basque Cheesecake just in time for holiday gatherings. Priced at $75 and designed to serve 12 to 15 people, the cheesecake must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance, with pick-ups available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day between 10 AM and 1 PM. It is a refined option for hosts looking to simplify dessert without sacrificing quality or presentation.
The Salty’s holiday calendar spans both Hanukkah and Christmas. From December 14 through 22, the bakery offers its annual sufganiyot, a brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam. Starting December 22 through Christmas Eve, two new Christmas donuts debut, including a Gingerbread Cheesecake Donut and a festive Christmas Tree Donut inspired by nostalgic snack cakes. Available at all Salty locations, these treats work equally well for morning gatherings or dessert platters.
Located in Maizon Brickell, Casa Nané introduces a holiday bakery lineup available through December 31 that blends comfort, tradition, and shareable charm. Standouts include an Apple Pie Cookie, an English Christmas Loaf, Ecuadorian Corn Cake, and a Deconstructed Hot Chocolate served with mix-ins and gingerbread-style cookies. Savory additions like Turkey Lasagna Soup and Ecuadorian Stuffing Casserole round out the menu, making this a thoughtful option for hosts building a full holiday spread.
Kith Treats’ annual Kithmas campaign returns December 12 through 14 with an 11-item menu developed alongside Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and featuring a collaboration with Chef Daniel Boulud. The menu includes The Gâteau de Voyage by Daniel Boulud, along with festive ice cream creations like The Golden Flake and The Bûche de Flakes. A portion of proceeds supports Citymeals on Wheels. The celebration continues with the Kith Treats Winter Menu, offering hot beverages, baked goods, and ice cream specials through January 31 at select locations.
