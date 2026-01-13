Nadeau's Auction Gallery's 2026 Annual New Year's Day Auction Soars To $3.5 Million!

Windsor, CT, January 13th, 2026- Nadeau's Auction Gallery, Connecticut's largest and fastest growing auction house, is excited to announce the results of their January 1st and 2nd 2026, Annual New Year's Day Auction. This signature sale had a 97% sell through rate and generated nonstop bidding throughout the two day event. It also featured merchandise from a number of outstanding collections from mid-Atlantic estates. These included the estate of Nina Silberstein, the former CEO of David Webb; materials gifted to The Bronx Historical Society by the estate of philanthropist Joan Schneeweiss; the estate of Barbara Rothschild Michaels and Roger Michaels of NYC and Ossining, NY with many of their many items passed through the family from the estate of art collectors Herbert and Nannette Rothschild; and the estate of philanthropist Sally G. Chubb of Bernardsville, NJ. Prices noted include the company’s buyer’s premium, which varies across selling platforms. Realized prices for all lots may be found on NadeausAuction.com.