French Chateau Estate in Potomac to Hit the Auction Block for American Cancer Society
Philanthropy and legacy take center stage this season as Concierge Auctions partners with the American Cancer Society to auction a grand French Chateau–inspired estate overlooking the Potomac River in Maryland. Listed at $24.9 million with Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass, the 13.5-acre property, known as The Estate at River’s Edge, will open for bidding December 5 and close on December 18 during Concierge Auctions’ End-of-Year Global Sale. Proceeds will support the American Cancer Society’s mission to fund research, expand patient support programs and drive advocacy efforts. As part of Concierge Auctions’ giving programs, .05 percent of the hammer price will also be donated to the organization.
Held at the Pendry West Manhattan in New York City, the end-of-year event gathers top-tier global real estate offerings across brokerage brands, pairing remarkable architecture with meaningful causes.
An Auction at the Intersection of Luxury and Purpose
“We are proud to help support the American Cancer Society by bringing one of Maryland’s most exclusive estates to auction through our innovative platform. An estate of this magnitude is a perfect match for our global audience and platform, which identifies qualified, global buyer prospects in just a few short weeks versus waiting what can take years. We look forward to naming a new buyer on auction day.”
Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions
For many bidders, the opportunity is twofold: the acquisition of an extraordinary estate and participation in a philanthropic initiative with national reach.
“The combination of versatile entertainment spaces, luxury amenities, and seamless indoor-outdoor living make ‘The Estate at River’s Edge’ a sanctuary for both intimate family life and grand-scale entertaining. Thanks to this unprecedented donation, this auction represents a rare legacy opportunity for buyers to acquire a premier waterfront estate while also supporting a meaningful philanthropic cause.”
Cara Pearlman
A Showcase of Architectural Grandeur
Designed through a collaboration between architect John Ike, designer Geoffrey Bradfield and Horizon Builders, the limestone and slate property is a study in craftsmanship. The main residence spans more than 25,000 square feet, blending classical French Chateau character with contemporary comfort.
Five bedrooms and twelve bathrooms are spread throughout its four levels, beginning with a grand foyer defined by dramatic coffered ceilings and a soaring 24-foot limestone fireplace. Slate Mansard roofing, imported stonework and panoramic windows establishing broad sightlines reinforce the estate’s stately presence.
The design favors elegant living with a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen, main-level library and an owner’s suite anchored by dual baths and expansive automated dressing rooms. The conservatory, billiards lounge with full bar, dedicated theater and meticulously appointed formal rooms support both personal retreat and large-scale hosting.
Resort-Style Leisure at Home
The property’s position atop a knoll grants uninterrupted views of the Potomac River and protected parkland. Sculpted, manicured gardens frame a heated, climate-controlled pool and loggia, complementing a regulation basketball and sport court.
Health and recreation sit at the forefront, with abundant outdoor spaces designed for both solitude and celebration. Indoors, a collection of entertainment rooms supports year-round enjoyment.
A True Residential Compound
Beyond the main residence, the estate offers a carriage house with eleven garage bays, flexible entertainment space and a guest apartment. A separate 4,500-square-foot staff house expands functionality with additional office space and garages.
The property’s scale and privacy allow for extended hosting, multi-generational living or an immersive live-work lifestyle.
Location: Private Yet Connected
With its position in the coveted enclave of Potomac in Montgomery County, The Estate at River’s Edge balances seclusion with convenience. Residents can reach Washington, D.C. in minutes, while top-tier dining, cultural institutions and major airports sit within easy reach.
Elevating Philanthropy Through Real Estate
Concierge Auctions, acquired by Sotheby’s and Anywhere Real Estate, has long paired significant global listings with purposeful engagement. Since its inception in 2008, the marketplace has generated billions in sales across 46 U.S. states and 35 countries, while contributing to its Key For Key program with Giveback Homes to support housing development for families in need.
This landmark Maryland sale deepens that commitment, offering bidders not only a rare waterfront compound, but also the opportunity to meaningfully advance cancer research and support communities across the country.
As the December auction approaches, The Estate at River’s Edge stands as a testament to how luxury and philanthropy can work in tandem to create powerful, lasting impact.
