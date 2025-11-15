French Chateau Estate in Potomac to Hit the Auction Block for American Cancer Society

Philanthropy and legacy take center stage this season as Concierge Auctions partners with the American Cancer Society to auction a grand French Chateau–inspired estate overlooking the Potomac River in Maryland. Listed at $24.9 million with Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass, the 13.5-acre property, known as The Estate at River’s Edge, will open for bidding December 5 and close on December 18 during Concierge Auctions’ End-of-Year Global Sale. Proceeds will support the American Cancer Society’s mission to fund research, expand patient support programs and drive advocacy efforts. As part of Concierge Auctions’ giving programs, .05 percent of the hammer price will also be donated to the organization.