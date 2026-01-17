Anatomy’s New Location at the Abbey at Aventura Now Open
Anatomy, South Florida’s leading health and wellness brand, recently debuted its largest and most innovative location to date at The Abbey at Aventura. Anatomy Aventura spans an impressive 26,000 square feet across two floors, redefining fitness and wellness in one of South Florida’s most dynamic communities.
Driven by strong demand from existing and prospective members, Anatomy expands to Aventura to deliver an unparalleled health and wellness experience. Located adjacent to Aventura Mall at 19505 Biscayne Blvd, the new destination serves members from both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, reinforcing Anatomy’s commitment to building a holistic wellness community across South Florida.
“We are incredibly excited to bring Anatomy to Aventura, a market that has long expressed a strong desire for a fitness and wellness destination of this caliber. As we continue to evolve and push the boundaries of health and wellness, this location represents our most expansive vision yet—an elevated social wellness club designed for movement, recovery, and connection.”
A State-of-the-Art Wellness Destination
Designed by Frossard Fernandez Design, Anatomy Aventura showcases the evolution of the brand with a thoughtfully curated space that integrates performance-driven fitness with next-level recovery. The two-story club features state-of-the-art equipment and dynamic fitness programming tailored to members’ diverse wellness goals.
Key features include:
Two expansive cardio decks with cutting-edge machines
Two floors of strength training areas, including an expanded dumbbell zone and a wide variety of pin-loaded machines
Specialized group fitness areas offering Anatomy’s signature classes, including Training Camp, Booty Blast, The Gun Show, Metabolic Meltdown, and Pilates: Burn
Brand-new programming including: Anatomy Sports Offering, a new sports performance training program, and Team Training, a small group training experience designed for optimal results
Advanced body composition testing for personalized wellness tracking
Dedicated lounge-like seating areas for work and relaxation
The Sanctuary: Next-Level Recovery & Social Wellness Experience
At the core of Anatomy Aventura is The Sanctuary, the most expansive recovery and rejuvenation space in the brand’s portfolio. As pioneers in the wellness recovery movement since 2014, Anatomy continues to lead the industry in integrating cutting-edge recovery modalities within a social health club setting.
The Sanctuary at Anatomy Aventura features:
Two hot plunges & two cold plunges for contrast therapy
A spacious traditional sauna, large enough to accommodate guided recovery sessions
A eucalyptus steam room for total relaxation
Refreshing cold showers
On-site access to VitaSquad mobile IV therapy
As Anatomy continues its expansion across South Florida, the Aventura location sets a new standard for what a holistic wellness destination can be—one that blends fitness, recovery, and social connection under one roof.
Anatomy Aventura is located in The Abbey at Aventura at 19505 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180. For more information and membership inquiries, please visit www.AnatomyFitness.com or email aventura@anatomyfitness.com.
