Chef David Burke Debuts SeaHawk Prime at Nautilus 220 in Lake Park, Florida
Award-winning chef and restaurateur David Burke opened SeaHawk Prime by David Burke on January 1, 2026 at luxury residential tower Nautilus 220, introducing a bold new chapter of waterfront dining to northern Palm Beach County. Perched along the Intracoastal Waterway, the modern American steakhouse also marks Burke’s first Florida restaurant and a major milestone for one of the country’s most acclaimed chefs.
“SeaHawk Prime is an expression of how I like to cook—rooted in classic steakhouse traditions, but pushed forward through inventive techniques and bold flavor. From prime cuts and pristine seafood to unexpected touches and presentations, we’re redefining what a modern steakhouse in South Florida can be with the kind of creativity and energy that have become hallmarks of my kitchens.”
Chef David Burke
Blending Burke’s imaginative culinary approach with a refined marina-front setting, SeaHawk Prime has already become a destination for locals, residents, and visiting food lovers thanks to a culinary program centered around his celebrated pink Himalayan salt–aged steaks– a U.S.-patented process that defines his modern steakhouse identity– and iconic favorites including DB’s OG Clothesline Bacon, Lobster Dumplings and the OG Cake Pop Tree. Also on the menu are signature plates from land and sea, including an 18 oz. 40-Day Dry Aged Ribeye, a 34 oz. 30-Day Dry Aged “Swing” Tomahawk for Two, Sea Scallops and Shrimp Risotto with sundried tomato and watercress-pumpkin seed pesto, a Florida Snapper with tomato olive cous cous, spinach and tikka masala sauce, as well as a Bison Short Rib and Mushroom Cavatelli Pasta with mascarpone, sage, black truffle and parmesan. A selection of sides, both classic and inventive, alongside a robust craft cocktail lineup and an extensive wine list complete the experience, offering versatile pairing options across the menu.
Designed by New York-based Lemay_id, the 7,500-square-foot, 221-seat restaurant is casual yet elevated, reflecting a coastal sensibility with theatrical touches much like Burke’s cuisine. The interiors feature a warm blue-green and beige palette reminiscent of the sea coupled with clean lines, sophisticated nautical accents, and a standout reclaimed vintage clinker boat. Encased in a pattern of thick rope, orb-shaped lighting fixtures hang from the ceiling, yet another reminder of the boating life that is so present in the area. Opposite the towering wine cellar, a hybrid open-air bar connects the indoor dining room with the outdoor waterfront terrace, reinforcing the restaurant’s relaxed dock-and-dine appeal.
Just steps away, Burke will expand his South Florida footprint again with the early February opening of Birdie Dockside Bar & Grill, a vibrant, golf-inspired social dining concept also positioned along the Intracoastal Waterway. Birdie will feature indoor–outdoor seating, a premier private events space, three state-of-the-art Full Swing sports suite simulators, weekly entertainment, and a menu designed for both casual players and serious food lovers. A curated beverage program of craft cocktails, local beers and wines will complement offerings with creativity and approachability. Together, SeaHawk Prime and Birdie Dockside Bar & Grill activate Nautilus 220 as one of the region’s most dynamic luxury lifestyle and culinary destinations, and serve as The Palm Beaches’ newest, premier event spaces available for private and semi-private parties, private dining, and both corporate and social events.
SeaHawk Prime by David Burke is currently offering dinner service Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will begin serving a lively Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 18, with lunch service forthcoming. Complimentary valet parking is available, and guests arriving by boat may take advantage of over 200 feet of dockage.
