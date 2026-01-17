Constellation Culinary Group Launches New Art-Inspired Menu at Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami

MIAMI, FL (January 12, 2025) – Constellation Culinary Group has unveiled a new seasonal menu at Verde, the waterfront restaurant at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Curated by Executive Chef Valeri Fuentes, the menu is inspired by the museum’s current exhibitions, including Carlos Cruz-Diez: Chromosaturation, which explores the immersive power of pure color, and Elliot & Erick Jiménez: El Monte, the first solo museum show by the Cuban-American twin photographers. Guided by a distinct culinary vision and her Latin American roots, Valeri makes Verde an extension of the museum experience, offering guests a multisensory journey that translates visual and emotional themes from the galleries into edible works of art.