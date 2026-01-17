Fashion Channel Expands Global Reach with Vesta Stream Partnership
Vesta Stream Studios, an OTT platform specializing in premium content from leading international studios, announces a strategic partnership with Fashion Channel, the iconic global fashion media brand operated by FC Productions S.r.l. This agreement marks a new chapter in the network’s international growth.
The partnership includes the launch of a dedicated linear channel, “Fashion Channel,” and the expansion of on-demand distribution across North America and key international markets, strengthening the brand’s presence in new territories and on new digital platforms.
Founded in 1982, Fashion Channel is a global reference point in the production and distribution of video content dedicated to fashion, luxury, and lifestyle. The only fashion media brand to have participated in the launch of the world’s three most prestigious satellite networks focused on events, luxury, and lifestyle, Fashion Channel has built an unparalleled reputation over more than forty years, producing exclusive content also for leading international magazines and major publishing groups.
Fashion Channel’s editorial assets represent one of the largest fashion video archives in the world, with over 10,000 hours of premium programming produced in the global capitals of fashion: Milan, Paris, London, and New York.
Through this partnership, Fashion Channel takes a decisive step forward in its international scale. Vesta Stream Studios will create, manage, and monetize a 24/7 branded linear channel, “Fashion Channel,” while also making curated selections available on a video-on-demand basis within its OTT applications.
Vesta will act as the exclusive distribution partner in North America and will support non-exclusive international syndication across leading global Connected TV and OTT platforms, opening access to new strategic markets for the brand.
The agreement significantly expands Fashion Channel’s global reach through Vesta Stream’s distribution network, which reaches more than 50 million devices worldwide across Connected TV, OTT apps, and automotive infotainment systems—bringing fashion content into new viewing environments and to previously untapped audiences.
“Since 1982, our mission has been to document, preserve, and elevate fashion as culture, business, and art,” said Marzio Nocera, Founder & Chairman of Fashion Channel. “This partnership with Vesta Stream Studios represents a key milestone in our international evolution: it allows us to transform decades of premium content into a modern, global experience, reaching new markets and new generations of viewers while preserving the editorial values and production excellence that define us.”
Vesta Stream Studios will oversee the channel’s full operations—including cloud-based playout, programming, transcoding, and advertising monetization—ensuring positioning consistent with Fashion Channel’s premium identity and a sustainable model for the brand’s international growth.
“Fashion expresses its greatest value when presented as high-profile cultural content,” commented Danny Nguyen, Advisor at Vesta Stream Studios and Founder of Grid Show. “Fashion Channel brings with it a unique legacy, deep editorial expertise, and global credibility. Through Vesta’s distribution across more than 50 million devices, including connected vehicles, we are creating a fashion experience designed for a truly international, multi-screen audience.”
The new Fashion Channel will debut on the Vesta Stream platform in early 2026, followed by further rollouts across additional OTT platforms, Connected TV environments, and automotive infotainment systems, supporting the brand in an unprecedented phase of global market expansion.
