Inside the 2026 WWD Style Awards, Where Awards Season Fashion Took Center Stage in Los Angeles
Awards season reached a sartorial peak on January 9, 2026, as Women’s Wear Daily returned to Los Angeles for the second annual WWD Style Awards. Held during what has become known as Golden Week, the event placed fashion, beauty, and wellness squarely in the spotlight, recognizing the creative forces behind the most closely watched red carpet moments of the year.
Staged at Regent Santa Monica Beach, the evening brought together designers, celebrities, stylists, and industry leaders for a celebration that felt both timely and deeply rooted in fashion’s evolving influence. Presented by Amazon Beauty, Donna Karan New York, Glamsquad, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Moët & Chandon, the ceremony reinforced WWD’s position as the industry’s long-standing authority during a pivotal moment in awards season.
Honoring the Architects of Red Carpet Style
The 2026 WWD Style Awards recognized a diverse group of honorees whose work continues to shape how fashion, beauty, and wellness are experienced on a global stage.
Giorgio Armani was named Red Carpet Visionary, with the honor accepted on his behalf by George Clooney. Demi Moore received Fashion Icon, while Pamela Anderson was celebrated as Beauty Icon. Together, these recognitions highlighted enduring influence across decades, aesthetics, and cultural shifts.
Behind-the-scenes talent received equal recognition. Gucci Westman was named Red Carpet Makeup Artist of the Year, Adir Abergel earned Red Carpet Hair Stylist of the Year, and Lord Gavin Valentine was honored as Red Carpet Skin Savior of the Year. Jason Bolden received Red Carpet Stylist of the Year, while Erin Walsh was recognized as Style Maker of the Year.
Expanding beyond fashion and beauty, Kourtney Kardashian Barker was honored as Wellness Entrepreneur of the Year, reflecting the growing intersection of personal style, health, and lifestyle branding. Omega received Red Carpet Watch of the Year, with Cindy Crawford accepting on the brand’s behalf.
A Guest List That Reflected the Industry’s Reach
The evening drew an impressive roster of presenters and special guests, underscoring the event’s relevance across entertainment and fashion. Cameron Diaz, Emily Blunt, Kristen Stewart, Mindy Kaling, Brad Goreski, and Tyriq Withers were among those in attendance, contributing to an atmosphere that felt celebratory yet industry-focused.
The broader guest list read like a cross-section of Hollywood and fashion’s current landscape. Notables included Anastasia Soare, Chanel Iman, Chris Appleton, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Patrick Ta, Rachel Zoe, Maddie Ziegler, Skai Jackson, Lisa Rinna, Salem Mitchell, McKenna Grace, and many more. Designers, beauty founders, stylists, and cultural figures mingled throughout the evening, reinforcing the collaborative nature of modern red carpet moments.
Golden Week and the Business of Style
Positioned during Golden Week, the WWD Style Awards are intentionally timed to coincide with Hollywood’s most scrutinized red carpet appearances. The event recognizes not just aesthetics, but the strategy, artistry, and innovation that drive awards season fashion forward.
As the fashion and beauty industries continue to evolve alongside entertainment, the ceremony serves as a reminder that red carpet moments are rarely accidental. They are the result of months of creative collaboration, technical expertise, and cultural awareness.
The WWD Style Awards reflect that legacy, blending timely recognition with historical perspective. As awards season continues to evolve, the event stands as a marker of who is shaping the conversation now and who is defining what style means in this moment.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.