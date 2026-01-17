From Chinatown, With Love: Celebrating Art and Community in the Year of the Fire Horse
Abrons Arts Center is pleased to partner with The W.O.W. Project for the sixth year of From Chinatown, with Love, to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse in collaboration with lucky risograph and Midnight Project. Every Lunar New Year, this program brings together Asian American artists and Chinatown small businesses through art and community engagement to celebrate the new year while addressing ongoing gentrification and cultural displacement in Manhattan's Chinatown.
Honoring a beloved tradition in Manhattan’s Chinatown, this year local artists and writers—Cynthia Cheng, Jen Tong, Vanessa Nguyen, Kat Chow, Alina Shen and Karissa Chen—will create illustrations and prose inspired by the 12 participating businesses and the transformative energy of the Year of the Fire Horse. Beginning February 14, patrons who spend $50 or more at participating businesses will receive a special tear-off calendar that celebrates the creativity and resilience of the neighborhood.
Everyday Chinatown: Storefronts as Sites of Cultural Resistance
January 29 through March 22
Abrons Arts Center will host a corresponding exhibition showcasing participating FC,wL businesses through specially designed printed materials and red envelopes, custom-built elements inspired by the shops, and sculptural installations that immerse visitors in the experience of a Chinatown storefront. A sister installation will be on view at Wing on Wo & Co., the oldest operating store in Chinatown, along with mini installations at other participating businesses. This year, Abrons and W.O.W. are excited to include works from the Letterform Archive, Cynthia Yuan Cheng & Sophie Wang, and Singha Hon, expanding on themes of interdependence and community support from Chinatown New York to Chinatown San Francisco. Together, these installations consider storefronts as sites of belonging, storytelling, and cultural production and ask how everyday acts of care and mutual aid can function as forms of cultural resistance and regeneration for a neighborhood.
Lunar New Year Arts Afternoon
February 7, 2026
Abrons Arts Center, lucky risograph and The W.O.W. Project invite you to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse, as well as the launch of Abrons Arts Center’s new Mission Statement, with an afternoon of all-ages arts activities. Lunar new year art-making activities, karaoke, a lion dance performance from The W.O.W. Project’s lion dance troupe, and the creation of collaborative art work inspired by Abrons’ new mission statement will ring in a powerful new year.
From Chinatown, With Love participating businesses:
Wing on Wo & Co. (26 Mott St)
Bok Lei Po Trading Inc. (63 Mott St)
Bo Ky (80 Bayard St)
The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory (65 Bayard St)
Hop Lee (16 Mott St)
Sun Vin Grocery Store (75 Mulberry St)
New Kam Man (200 Canal St)
Jade Crystal and Craft Inc. (82 Bayard St)
Bangkok Center Grocery (104 Mosco St)
Bayard Market (59 Bayard St A)
Spongies Cafe (121 Baxter St)
K.K. Discount Store (78 Mulberry St)
About From Chinatown, with Love
A collaboration between Abrons Arts Center and Wing on Wo’s The W.O.W. Project, From Chinatown, with Love honors and supports Chinatown businesses at the start of each Lunar New Year. Each business engages in a creative project led by Abrons and W.O.W.’s cohort of social practice artists. From its inception, From Chinatown, with Love has embodied Chinatown’s long-standing legacy of supporting small businesses by utilizing art and culture to amplify family stories and histories, bringing urgency to their survival while galvanizing greater community support.
