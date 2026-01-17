InterContinental Miami Unveils ICON Live: A Monthly Music Extravaganza
InterContinental Miami invites 305 locals and visitors to enjoy live music and experience the rhythm like never before with the launch of ICON Live: A Monthly Music Series. On every third Thursday of the month from 7PM to 9PM, ICON Live will take place on the luxury downtown hotel’s outdoor Picante Terrace.
Designed to celebrate Miami’s vibrant local music scene, ICON Live brings together music lovers for an evening of live entertainment and refreshing cocktails, all while taking in stunning views of Biscayne Bay.
On Thursday, January 22, the hotel is kicking off the launch of ICON Live series in partnership with Miami’s own KISS Country 99.9 with a special music performance by Orlando Mendez, NBC’s The Voice Season 22 contestant. As a Miami-native Cuban, Mendez will be bringing the heat and his own country flair to the Picante Terrace, promising a memorable evening full of live energy and fun.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30PM, and will feature exclusive giveaways from KISS Country 99.9. A cash bar will be available for guests to purchase beverages and liquor. All attendees must be 21+. The QR code on the Eventbrite ticket must be presented at the door.
Guests can look forward to more memorable ICON Live events, featuring unbeatable experiences on February 19 and March 19.
InterContinental Miami is located at 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami. For more information and to reserve a ticket, visit www.icmiamihotel.com/IconLive.
