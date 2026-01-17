JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo Debuts the Brand’s Mindful Rooms and Suites in Asia

JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo, a new urban sanctuary soaring above Takanawa Gateway City, proudly announces the debut of the brand’s Mindful Rooms and Suites, the first of their kind at a JW Marriott hotel in Asia. This exclusive concept introduces nine thoughtfully designed Mindful Rooms and Suites complemented by state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities and a curated collection of experiences crafted to nurture inner balance and elevate the art of living well.