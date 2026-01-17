The Moore Launches ‘The Roof at the Moore’ Lounge Bar
The Moore continues its unrivaled offerings in the Miami Design District with the launch of The Roof at The Moore, the only open-air rooftop lounge in the District, which opened on Friday, December 19. The launch was developed in collaboration with Alpha Hospitality Inc., a Miami-based hospitality group, supporting the concept, operations, and promotion of the rooftop.
An extension of The Moore’s cultural and design philosophy, The Roof at The Moore serves as an elevated sanctuary rising above Miami Design District, where evenings unfold with ease. Thoughtfully curated sounds, craft cocktails and bar bites, plus an exceptional vantage point of the city harmoniously blend together to create an atelier-like atmosphere inviting conversation, connection, and an unhurried sense of time at the only rooftop lounge in the Design District.
“The Roof at The Moore reimagines the rooftop lounge concept as not just a bar, but a refined space where nights and moods are composed.”
Brady Wood, Founder of WoodHouse
Every detail is intentional: Balinese elements (teak woods, amber lighting, soft candle warmth, furniture) meet skyline views and a soundtrack drifting between old-school hip-hop, golden-hour house, and timeless classics. Programming includes a daily Amber Hour sunset ritual fusing craft cocktails with sax and house music, karaoke nights, Old School and European house themed music nights, plus monthly Art & Cocktail events featuring collaborations with the city’s most exciting galleries and creative acts.
“We want to invite guests to shed the day with an intimate, relaxed atmosphere that prizes the best in design, music and cocktail artistry - and above all, connection with others.”
Simon Sorpresi, WoodHouse President of Clubs and Hotels
The Roof at The Moore draws on The Moore’s signature refined service and creative energy that instills the landmark destination’s four-story offering from top to bottom, from the newly opened Torno Subito restaurant by Massimo Bottura on the bottom floor (also home to the striking Zaha Hadid Elastika site-specific sculpture), to its private members space on the second floor, co-working space on the third and the hotel and art gallery on the fourth floor.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.