The Moore Launches ‘The Roof at the Moore’ Lounge Bar

The Roof at The Moore draws on The Moore’s signature refined service and creative energy that instills the landmark destination’s four-story offering from top to bottom, from the newly opened Torno Subito restaurant by Massimo Bottura on the bottom floor (also home to the striking Zaha Hadid Elastika site-specific sculpture), to its private members space on the second floor, co-working space on the third and the hotel and art gallery on the fourth floor.