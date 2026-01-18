La Grande Boucherie Miami Debuts a New Menu and Refreshed Space to Kick Off 2026
One year after its highly anticipated debut, La Grande Boucherie Miami enters a bold new era, unveiling a fully reimagined menu and refreshed dining experience that reflects both the Parisian brasserie roots and sun-drenched rhythm of South Florida. Led by newly appointed Corporate Chef Emmanuel Niess, and incoming Miami Chef de Cuisine Joseph Rosa, the transformation marks a defining moment for the South of Fifth oasis.
Inspired by the South of France and shaped by Miami’s vibrant energy, the new menu features classic brasserie favorites refreshed with a modern, health forward sensibility, in addition to entirely new offerings lean into pristine ingredients, refined technique, and exciting tableside moments. Olive oil, citrus, and fresh herbs brighten each plate, while Florida’s coastal bounty takes center stage and offers a natural counterpoint to the restaurant’s signature steaks and time-honored French preparations.
Featuring an array of tantalizing new offerings set to invigorate the senses, the dining destination creates an immersive experience from beginning to end. Introducing Petit Plats—a new collection of shareable small plates designed to be the perfect start to every meal. Dishes set the tone for an experience that feels celebratory and interactive, from indulgent caviar-forward bites and refined tartare preparations to an elevated torched wagyu roll finished with truffle and citrus. The sense of drama continues tableside, where dishes like a salt-crusted branzino are hammered open and finished moments before serving, creating an awe-inspiring centerpiece that brings guests into the performance of the meal.
Seafood plays a more prominent role across the menu and vibrant new dishes such as the Roasted Beet Salad with an orange-ginger vinaigrette, Crispy Baby Artichokes with orange, Nicoise olives and herbs crème fraîche, and Spaghetti Aux Vongole brightened with lemon confit—sit alongside refreshed Boucherie favorites. Classics like roast chicken and grilled lamb chops have been delicately reworked for a lighter touch, while the steak selection continues to highlight the restaurant’s most prized dry-aged and Wagyu cuts.
At the helm is Chef Emmanuel Niess, recently appointed Corporate Chef for The Group Hospitality, the New York–based hospitality company behind La Grande Boucherie, Boucherie, and Olio e Più. In his role, Chef Niess oversees culinary direction across the national portfolio, working closely with Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Baptiste Scordel, Regional Chef de Cuisine Hector Diaz, and Olio e Più Executive Chef Danilo Galati. His first initiative was a thoughtful reimagination of La Grande Boucherie Miami that honors French culinary tradition while allowing the menu to breathe, evolve, and respond to its coastal setting.
“For Miami, it was important to honor the soul of La Grande Boucherie while allowing the menu to evolve with the city. This relaunch is about refinement—lighter preparations, vibrant flavors, and a dining experience that feels generous, interactive, and celebratory.”
Corporate Chef Emmanuel Niess
Chef Niess brings nearly two decades of experience from Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury hotels, and acclaimed hospitality groups across Europe and New York City. Classically trained in French technique, his career includes time in renowned kitchens such as La Bastide Saint-Antoine, Cœur d’Artichaut, De Jonkman, and the three-Michelin-starred Hertog Jan. In Bruges, he opened his own award-winning tasting restaurant, ’t Jong Gerecht, earning recognition from both the Michelin Guide and Gault & Millau. Most recently, he served as Corporate Executive Chef at Santa Cruz Co., overseeing celebrated concepts including Casa Cruz and the award-winning Obvio.
Joining him in Miami is Chef de Cuisine Joseph Rosa, who arrives from New York City and will begin leading the Miami kitchen this month. Working in close collaboration with the corporate culinary team, Rosa will bring the refreshed vision to life on the ground, ensuring consistency, precision, and warmth at every service.
Chef Niess’s appointment comes at a time of continued growth and innovation for The Group Hospitality, whose expanding portfolio spans New York, Chicago, Miami, and Washington, D.C., with additional openings planned nationwide.
With its renewed menu, refined service, and elevated culinary leadership, La Grande Boucherie Miami invites guests to rediscover the brasserie—now infused with a distinctly coastal spirit and a menu attuned to the rhythm, energy, and elegance of the city it calls home.
