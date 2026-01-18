Ocean House Unveils $70 Million Penthouse in Surfside
SURFSIDE, Fla. [January 16, 2026] – Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management today announced the debut of the $70 million Penthouse at Ocean House, a rare two-level, full-floor offering atop the 25-residence boutique oceanfront development under construction at 9317 Collins Avenue in Surfside.
Set between Bal Harbour and Miami Beach, Surfside has quietly ascended as one of South Florida’s most exclusive oceanfront enclaves, defined by architectural pedigree, timeless luxury, and a limited collection of world-class residences. Within this prestigious stretch of coastline, Ocean House stands as the crown jewel, offering a rarity of scale and design seldom found in the area.
“At the top of the market, buyers are gravitating toward homes that feel intimate and serene, with the ocean always present. This penthouse is a statement of how people want to live now, quietly elevated, deeply private and anchored near the water.”
Marcelo Kingston, Managing Partner at Multiplan REAM
Spanning the building’s whole top floor plus a private oceanfront rooftop, the duplex penthouse is positioned for uninterrupted views of the sea, sky, and city. Across both levels, the total is approximately 9,476 square feet of interior living space and 5,051 square feet of outdoor terraces, for a combined total of roughly 14,527 square feet.
Ocean House captures the refined intimacy that has made Surfside a magnet for discerning buyers seeking privacy, proximity, and prestige.
“This residence is a true coastal sanctuary, designed to feel like a retreat. It’s refined coastal living at its most livable, with spaces that bring a sense of ease and balance you can feel the moment you arrive.”
Marcelo Kingston, Managing Partner at Multiplan REAM
Framed by a transparent façade and wraparound floating balconies, the residence is designed to create seamless harmony between design and nature, with interiors shaped by flowing lines, natural textures, and an effortless connection to the outdoors curated by Carla Guilhem Design.
“In a home like this, the most important gesture is restraint. The spaces are meant to feel intuitive and serene, so the horizon and the changing light become part of the experience from sunrise to sunset.”
Carla Guilhem, Lead Interior Designer of Carla Guilhem Design
The penthouse kitchen features waterfall gourmet islands, sculpted cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances. Private areas are envisioned as retreats, with spa-like bathrooms featuring natural-stone soaking tubs and elevated finishes that bring a sense of calm and ritual to everyday moments.
Dedicated entertaining and wellness spaces include an exquisite game room with billiards and a bar, an exclusive cinema, a spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness area with a private training room. The private rooftop is designed as a destination in itself, with an expansive terrace lounge, pool, spa, and a summer kitchen for dining and hosting above the ocean.
“Surfside remains one of South Florida’s most coveted enclaves, and opportunities at this scale are exceptionally rare. This penthouse delivers the rarity buyers are seeking right now, with a full-floor residence and private rooftop in a boutique oceanfront building defined by design and discretion, a true gem within the area’s most distinguished stretch of sand.”
Marcelo Kingston, Managing Partner at Multiplan REAM
Sales and marketing are led by Gutman Development Marketing. Ocean House is currently under construction by Moss Construction and is slated for completion in 2027. Please visit oceanhouseresidences.com for more information.
