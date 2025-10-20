$37 Million Ocean House Penthouse Redefines Caribbean Luxury Living
A New Benchmark in Caribbean Luxury
There are ocean-view penthouses—and then there’s the Ocean House Penthouse at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman. Priced at $37 million, the newly unveiled residence by Melkonian Capital Management and RAL Companies stands as a masterwork of architectural artistry and resort-level sophistication. Poised atop a dramatic ocean cliff, it offers sweeping views that stretch from sunrise to sunset, enveloped by the kind of serenity that only Grand Cayman can offer.
With over 12,000 square feet of living space, including a 6,000-square-foot interior and an equal expanse of ocean-facing terraces, the penthouse blends AW2’s signature design philosophy—rooted in harmony between architecture and environment—with Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service. Designed by acclaimed architects Reda Amalou and Stéphanie Ledoux, the residence achieves what few others in the Caribbean dare to attempt: absolute privacy, natural immersion, and unfiltered indulgence.
Where Architecture Meets the Horizon
The Ocean House Penthouse was envisioned not simply as a home, but as a belvedere—a balcony to the sea. Curving gracefully along the cliff’s edge, its sweeping façade and glass walls open to a terrace that feels infinite, complete with a 750-square-foot infinity pool, a sunken lounge, and a cabana-framed dining pavilion.
Inside, materials tell a story of refined restraint: hand-finished oak, limestone, and brass accents that reflect the subtle palette of the island itself. The interplay of light and material blurs the line between interior and exterior.
“We envisioned Ocean House as a contemporary Caribbean home—rooted in its environment yet refined in its expression. The goal was to bring the outside in, to flood every corner with sunlight and sea air.”
Reda Amalou, Founder of AW2
Each of the five bedrooms offers panoramic views, soaring ceilings, and a natural flow that celebrates the rhythm of oceanfront living. The primary bath—wrapped in luminous limestone—frames the horizon through floor-to-ceiling glass, transforming the act of bathing into a meditative ritual.
The Visionaries Behind the View
The unveiling of the Ocean House Penthouse marks a pivotal collaboration between Melkonian Capital Management, RAL Companies, and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group—three entities synonymous with excellence, each bringing a distinct legacy of design, investment, and hospitality.
“The Ocean House Penthouse is more than a residence; it’s a statement about what is possible in Caribbean living. It reflects the scarcity of truly world-class coastal homes—and demonstrates our commitment to creating something extraordinary on Grand Cayman.”
Ryan Melkonian, Managing Partner of Melkonian Capital Management
Spencer Levine, President of RAL Companies, added, “The design challenge in a setting this spectacular is to offer ultimate luxury while letting the natural beauty speak for itself. With Ocean House, we’ve achieved that perfect balance.”
A Resort Reimagined: The Mandarin Oriental Touch
This unveiling heralds Mandarin Oriental’s first residential project in the Caribbean, setting a precedent for integrated hospitality and real estate. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the 22 Ocean House Residences and 20 Beach House Residences will be complemented by a 91-key Mandarin Oriental hotel and an extraordinary suite of amenities: ocean-view spa, infinity pool, fitness center, and multiple oceanfront dining concepts.
Brad Berry, Global Head of Residences and Homes at Mandarin Oriental, describes it best:
“The Ocean House Penthouse is a true reflection of craftsmanship and design, offering unmatched privacy, elegance, and panoramic views—all enhanced by refined interiors and innovative architecture.”
Brad Berry, Global Head of Residences and Homes at Mandarin Oriental
The broader 67-acre development includes more than 2,700 feet of ocean frontage and a secluded crescent beach—an ultra-luxury playground that seamlessly merges hospitality, design, and environmental sensitivity.
Grand Cayman’s Next Chapter
Beyond its price tag and pedigree, the Ocean House Penthouse symbolizes a shift in how luxury is defined in the Caribbean. It’s no longer about ostentation—it’s about integration: of land and sea, of design and culture, of privacy and presence.
The penthouse stands as a promise of permanence in a world increasingly defined by transience. From its limestone floors to its infinity-edge horizon, every detail is designed to endure—not just as a luxury residence, but as a generational masterpiece that captures the essence of the Caribbean’s evolving identity.
And in that sense, Melkonian Capital, RAL Companies, and Mandarin Oriental haven’t simply unveiled a home—they’ve unveiled a horizon.
