Pendry Residences Mexico City Launches Residential Sales in Roma Norte District
Pendry Residences Mexico City announced the launch of a limited collection of 20 fully furnished and serviced Pendry Residences. Located in the vibrant Roma Norte neighborhood, Pendry Residences Mexico City will bring Pendry’s signature blend of contemporary luxury, personalized service, and curated design to one of the city’s most desirable communities upon opening in 2027.
Set within the highly anticipated Pendry Mexico City hotel, the residences will offer a rare opportunity to own a private home in one of Mexico City’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Designed in collaboration with local architects Central de Arquitectura and IZ Arquitectos, with interiors by award winning design studio AVROKO, Pendry Residences Mexico City takes inspiration from the artistic soul of Roma Norte, blending contemporary sophistication with warm, authentic Mexican aesthetics.
The limited collection of one- to three-bedroom residences range in size from approximately 860 square feet to approximately 2,300 square feet, each offering private terraces, custom stonework, natural finishes, and bespoke contemporary furnishings. Thoughtfully designed interiors will emphasize indoor-outdoor living, layered textures, and a palette that reflects the colors and character of Roma Norte.
“Mexico City has always inspired us with its vibrant energy, creative pulse, and layered culture. Pendry Mexico City and Pendry Residences Mexico City are a reflection of that inspiration—a place where modern design, heartfelt hospitality, and a true sense of belonging meet.”
Robin Kennedy, Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Montage International
Owners will have access to Pendry Mexico City’s hotel amenities including a rooftop pool, signature Spa Pendry, a variety of dining outlets, alongside exclusive residential amenities including a private Residences Lounge with a dedicated entry, and personalized concierge services. With a dedicated residential liaison staff, on-site security, valet, and turnkey property management, every detail of ownership is seamlessly cared for.
Mexico City has become one of Latin America’s most dynamic capitals, where culture, innovation, and world-class dining and design converge. With limited supply and strong demand in coveted neighborhoods like Roma Norte, Pendry Residences Mexico City represents a rare ownership opportunity with lasting appeal.
Pendry Residences Mexico City joins a growing portfolio of Pendry residential offerings in some of the world’s most inspiring destinations, including Barbados; Nashville, Tennessee; Natirar, New Jersey; Park City, Utah; Punta Mita, Mexico and Tampa, Florida.
