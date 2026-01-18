Presidio Bay and PLEASE Management Unveil 10,000-Square-Foot Rooftop at The Spear

“What draws me to The Spear is the opportunity to create something that feels distinctly San Francisco. With these views, this scale, and this moment in the city’s evolution, we’re able to design a space that welcomes locals downtown, whether it’s for a dinner, a celebration, or an event that brings people together around the energy of the city. This is a rare canvas, and one that allows us to build a destination that’s as much about connection and atmosphere as it is about place.”

Phil Spiegel, Founder and Principal of PLEASE Management