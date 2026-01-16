Back to the Wild: Blue Sky's New Residences Redefine Luxury Mountain Living
Luxury Resort Residences, Farm to Table Living
The Lodge at Blue Sky, part of the acclaimed Auberge Resorts Collection, has long been a beacon for luxury travelers seeking meaning and escape in equal measure. Now, with the debut of The Residences at Blue Sky, that same ethos of understated elegance, unfiltered nature, and deep connection comes home. Literally.
Set across 4,000 acres of untouched wilderness in Wanship, Utah, this new residential offering is more than just real estate. It’s a lifestyle blueprint built on the principles of biophilic design, sustainable luxury, and holistic wellbeing.
Living With the Land, Not Just On It
The Residences at Blue Sky are sculpted into the landscape with organic intention. Homes follow the contours of the land. Architecture prioritizes natural light, mountain views, and earthy materials. Every detail is designed to feel both luxurious and deeply grounded.
It's the kind of place where your morning routine could include yoga on a mountain-view deck, followed by a horseback ride through golden meadows, and end with a hyper-local, farm-to-table dinner at WildKitchen or YUTA, two of Blue Sky’s celebrated culinary experiences.
This is not just about ownership. It’s about belonging to nature, to a mindful community, and to a way of life that privileges quality over quantity.
Three Ways to Call Blue Sky Home
The new residential enclave features three distinct offerings, each catering to a different kind of mountain dreamer.
Farm Estate Lots: Create a Legacy
For those who dream big, the Farm Estate Lots offer a blank canvas. These expansive parcels—ranging from three to eight acres—invite bespoke architecture and multigenerational compounds. Whether it's a glass-walled modern lodge or a rustic mountain manor, the space, views, and serenity are yours to shape.
Owners enjoy full integration into the Auberge lifestyle, including management services, preferred rates at global properties, and full membership to The Crescent Club—Blue Sky’s elevated take on luxury community living.
Farmhouses: Mountain Modern, Ready to Go
Designed by AJC Architects and outfitted by Rose Ink Workshop, the Farmhouses reinterpret classic barn architecture through a contemporary lens. These fully furnished four- and five-bedroom homes marry design-forward interiors with one-acre homesites, offering privacy and seamless turnkey living.
Available in four unique models: T House, Stacked House, Split House, and Step House, each residence is a masterclass in modern alpine design. Owners may also opt into the resort’s rental program, blending investment potential with lifestyle rewards.
Crescent Lodge Villas: Resort Living, Year-Round
If full-service living is the goal, the Crescent Lodge Villas deliver. These two- and three-bedroom residences come with the keys to the kingdom, automatic Crescent Club membership, access to Blue Sky’s second on-site spa, new yoga and wellness facilities, and even a private slopeside Ski Lounge at Park City Mountain Resort.
Managed within Auberge’s rental program, these villas make everyday life feel like a five-star retreat.
The Crescent Club: More Than Amenities—A Philosophy
Blue Sky’s new Crescent Club elevates community living beyond standard HOA perks. Think personal garden plots at Gracie’s Farm, priority booking for on-property experiences, VIP event access, and concierge-level service across wellness, dining, and outdoor pursuits.
There’s even a world-class equine program, complete with private boarding and horsemanship education, available exclusively to members.
As Mike Phillips, owner of The Lodge at Blue Sky, puts it:
“Our vision is to create a residential community that celebrates nature, nurtures wellbeing, and offers a deep sense of privacy and serenity.”
Mike Phillips, Owner of The Lodge at Blue Sky
Park City Luxury Living, With No Compromise
In a time when “remote” has become aspirational and “wellness” means more than a spa treatment, The Residences at Blue Sky answer a growing desire for homes that restore, not just shelter.
Just 40 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, it’s accessible—but a world apart. Here, privacy is the new prestige, and sustainability is the ultimate status symbol.
Farmhouses begin at $7 million. Estate lots range from $3.5 to $15 million. But what’s really on offer is rarer still: sanctuary, in its truest form.
Call to Action:
For more information or to schedule a private tour, visit homesatbluesky.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.