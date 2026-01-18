Pro Padel League Announces 2026 Season Schedule, Featuring Five Events Across North America
The Pro Padel League (PPL), the world’s top professional padel league with 10 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico, today unveiled its 2026 season schedule featuring five events across North America, including the league’s championship event, The City’s Cup Finals, taking place in Miami for the first time.
Along with the championship event in Miami, widely recognized as the padel capital of the United States, the season will include the first-ever PPL event in Los Angeles. Additional events on the PPL schedule will feature the first serve of the season in New York and two events in Mexico - one in Playa del Carmen and the other will see the League returning to Guadalajara, where more than 12,000 fans packed the arena last season.
The 2026 season represents a significant step forward in the league’s continued growth, with four of the five events taking place in PPL team markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Cancun (Playa del Carmen), and Miami.
“Our 2026 season schedule reflects the next phase of the Pro Padel League’s growth. We are solidifying our leadership position in North America by deepening our presence in team markets and showcasing our championships in Miami, the heart of the U.S. padel scene.”
Mike Dorfman, PPL CEO
The 2026 PPL season schedule is as follows:
July 9–12: PPL New York (USA)
August 13–16: PPL Los Angeles (USA)
September 24–27: PPL Playa del Carmen (Mexico)
November 19–22: PPL Guadalajara (Mexico)
December 3–6: PPL The City’s Cup Finals – (Miami, USA)
Each regular season event will feature all PPL teams competing in group stage play across both men’s and women’s divisions. Top-performing teams will advance to podium contention, earning critical points toward overall season-long standings and qualification for The City’s Cup Finals.
The PPL season includes men’s, women’s, and overall team standings, with points awarded based on finishing position in each division at every event. Overall team standings are determined by the combined results of men’s and women’s competitions throughout the regular season.
The top teams in the overall standings will qualify for the PPL City’s Cup Finals in Miami, a single-elimination playoff event that will determine the men’s champion, women’s champion, and overall Pro Padel League City’s Cup champion.
Additional information including venues, matchups, ticketing, and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.
