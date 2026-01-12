Swiss Sportswear Brand On Welcomes Padel Star Arturo Coello
Zurich, Switzerland, January 8, 2026 - On is expanding its presence in Racket Sports, announcing the signing of World No.1 Arturo Coello (ESP) to its roster of elite athletes. Coello, the Spanish powerhouse and youngest player ever to reach the top of the World ranking, joins the brand as an integral partner for padel-specific product innovation.
Coello’s Padel journey began at the age of seven, on the courts of his hometown of Mojados, Spain. Initially splitting between Padel, tennis, and football, he fully committed to the sport at 16 and rose quickly through the youth ranks. That early dedication, combined with extraordinary talent and height, led to his professional debut in 2019 and his rapid ascent to global elite status.
At just 21, Coello became the youngest player ever to reach the World No.1 ranking. In partnership with Agustín Tapia (ARG), he achieved a historic 47-match winning streak. The duo has amassed more than 37 major titles across professional tours, breaking previous records.
"I’m incredibly proud to partner with On as their first padel player athlete,” says Coello. “The brand is already pushing fresh ideas onto the court, and I am excited to work with its innovation team to help shape the next generation of performance shoes. By combining my experience with On’s technology, we can create products that elevate the sport and help athletes at every level perform at their best.”
“Arturo Coello is not just the best Padel player in the world, he also embodies the spirit of a new generation - powerful, dynamic, and fearless in challenging the established order,” said Feliciano Robayna, Head of Athlete Management for Tennis at On. “His journey to the top, achieved at such a young age, mirrors On’s own trajectory of rapid growth and disruptive innovation across sports. This partnership is far more than a simple endorsement; it marks the beginning of a deep collaboration. Arturo's in-depth technical feedback has already proven invaluable, and we are excited to work with him to develop products that bring On’s unique mix of performance, cutting-edge innovation, and functional style to the demands of this fast-expanding sport.”
The partnership centers on continuous collaboration and hands-on product development. In the coming months, Coello will work directly with On’s product development team in Switzerland, providing ongoing, detailed insights to engineer footwear specifically designed to the unique demands of the padel court.
On’s first padel-specific footwear products, developed in collaboration with Coello, are expected to be available for consumers in Summer 2027.
