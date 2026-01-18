Residence Inn Sunny Isles Beach Debuts Refined, Residence-Style Retreat Steps from the Ocean
Residence Inn Sunny Isles Beach proudly announces the completion of a full-property renovation, marking a new chapter for the 194-room hotel as a refined, residence-style retreat directly across from the stunning white sands of Sunny Isles Beach. The transformation reintroduces the property as a design-forward destination that seamlessly blends elevated coastal style with the space, comfort, and functionality travelers expect from an extended-stay hotel.
Guided by a Botanical Luxe design concept and led by Jacki Arena Interiors, the renovation layers warm greens, natural textures, rich wood tones, and sculptural lighting throughout the property. Inspired by the lush coastal landscapes of South Florida, the refreshed interiors strike a balance between organic materials and sophisticated detailing, creating an environment that feels calming, modern, and distinctly Sunny Isles.
“This renovation represents a complete reintroduction of our hotel. Our goal is for guests to leave feeling confident they made the right choice. The updated design allows us to deliver an elevated experience that encourages guests to return again and again, while still feeling truly at home during their stay.”
Kevin Waldstein, General Manager of Residence Inn Sunny Isles Beach
Completed in November 2025, the renovation encompassed all guest rooms, the lobby and public areas, meeting spaces, fitness center, dining venues, and the rooftop pool deck, the property’s first comprehensive refresh since opening in 2017. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a light-filled lobby layered with botanical textures, curated artwork, and inviting residential-style seating, framed by views of the Sunny Isles skyline and the ocean beyond.
A standout feature of the reimagined property is its expanded rooftop pool deck, the only rooftop pool experience in Sunny Isles Beach. The enhanced space now features upgraded loungers, private cabanas, daybeds, lush landscaping, and thoughtfully designed gathering areas ideal for relaxation, socializing, and sunset views. The rooftop is complemented by Ocean View on Nine, the hotel’s full-service restaurant and bar offering dine-in and to-go options, craft cocktails, and poolside service.
All guest rooms feature condo-style layouts with fully equipped kitchenettes, including full-size refrigerators and freezers, cookware, dinnerware, glassware, and silverware, designed to support comfort and convenience for both short and extended stays. Refreshed furnishings, improved lighting, additional power outlets, and multifunctional tables allow rooms to transition effortlessly between work and relaxation.
Uniquely positioned as the only Marriott property in Sunny Isles Beach, Residence Inn Sunny Isles Beach caters to a diverse mix of extended-stay travelers, families, business and relocation guests, pre- and post-cruise visitors, and leisure travelers seeking a residential feel with boutique-hotel aesthetics. Additional amenities include a fitness center, onsite meeting spaces, complimentary daily breakfast, beach club access with chairs and towels, and proximity to international grocery stores, parks, and shopping.
“Sunny Isles Beach continues to grow as a year-round destination, and this renovation reflects our commitment to meeting that demand. We wanted to deliver a product that stands apart in the market; one that offers the space and functionality guests need, paired with a more elevated, lifestyle-driven experience.”
Robert Finvarb, Owner of Residence Inn Sunny Isles Beach
Located within walking distance to the beach and minutes from Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops, Oleta River State Park, Newport Fishing Pier, and major medical and business hubs, the hotel serves as both a seasonal escape and a year-round destination.
With this renovation, Residence Inn Sunny Isles Beach redefines expectations of the extended-stay experience, offering the warmth of home paired with elevated design, full-service dining, and a lifestyle-driven guest experience.
