Wayan Announces Miami Residency in Wynwood, Launching MLK Weekend Through May 2026
Located at 50 NW 24th St, Miami FL 33127, the Wynwood residency will showcase Wayan’s vibrant, shareable menu, inspired by the bold flavors of Southeast Asia and informed by classic French technique — shaped by Cédric’s upbringing and training under his father, Jean-Georges Vongerichten — and thoughtfully adapted to highlight local seafood and seasonal ingredients, including the region’s beloved stone crab, Key West shrimp, Wahoo, and more.
“Miami has always felt like a natural extension of Wayan. The energy, the warmth, the proximity to incredible seafood, allows us to cook the food we love in a way that feels fresh, spontaneous, and rooted in place. This residency gives us the time to really build something meaningful with the community, rather than just passing through.”
Cédric Vongerichten
The space reflects the warm, transportive spirit of Wayan’s downtown Manhattan flagship while embracing Miami’s sun-soaked aesthetic. Anchored by an open kitchen, the layout includes six seats at the bar, twelve at the chef’s counter, seventy in the main dining room, and twenty outdoor seats. Natural materials and an earthy color palette define the design, with wooden elements, lush greenery, and handcrafted details inspired by Indonesian craftsmanship. Select materials and wall elements are sourced from Indonesia, adding texture and cultural depth. Woven rattan light fixtures, a banana-leaf chandelier, and soft ambient lighting complete the space, creating an inviting environment for shared plates and lingering meals.
“Our goal is always to create spaces that feel welcoming and soulful. We want guests to feel like they can settle in, share dishes, and experience the hospitality
Ochi Vongerichten
The menu highlights Wayan favorites alongside dishes created specifically for the Miami residency. Guests can begin with a selection of satays, including Key West Shrimp with sambal matah and key lime, Chicken with peanut sauce and lime, Lamb with sweet soy and pickled pepper, offered a la carte or as a combination platter. Small plates include Florida Stone Crab with terasi sauce, lime, Vegetable Spring Rolls with green chili salsa and mint, Cucumber Mango Salad with cherry tomatoes, cashews, and chili vinaigrette, Wahoo Tartare Ceviche-Style with acar, black rice, and sambal hijau, Hiramasa Crudo with ginger-turmeric dressing, and Escargot Rendang served with toasted brioche and garlic-herb butter.
Larger-format dishes feature Grilled Grouper Ikan Bakar with sambal tomat and Thai basil, Lobster Noodles with black pepper butter, Crab Fried Rice with honshimeji mushrooms and kerupuk, Crispy Pork Ribs with soy tamarind glaze, and Fried Chicken with sambal, alongside Wayan signatures such as Whole Lobster Lombok, Caramelized Beef Tenderloin with coriander sambal, and Crispy Red Snapper with market choy urap and sambal tomat. Desserts include Pandan Custard with fresh passion fruit, Banana Sundae with banana cake and ube ice cream, and Chocolate Mousse with avocado ice cream.
The beverage program will feature Wayan signatures like the Calamansi Fizz with gin, calamansi, aquafaba, and Thai basil, Devil’s Avocado with tequila, mezcal, avocado, and spicy honey, Indo-Negroni with lemongrass gin, yogurt washed campari, thyme infused suze, and pandan, amongst others, highlighting tropical ingredients and Indonesian-inspired flavors
Wayan Wynwood will be open Monday-Wednesday 5:30-10pm, Thursday-Saturday 5-11pm, and Sunday 5:30-9:30pm. Reservations will be available via Resy.
