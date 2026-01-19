Group wearing Warped FW 26–27 menswear walking together during Milan Fashion Week
A group wearing looks from Warped’s A/W 26–27 collection walks through Milan, reflecting the brand’s proudly Australian ethos—functional, honest menswear rooted in independence and lived experiencePhoto Courtesy of Warped
Press Releases

Australian Brand Warped Brings Bush Spirit to Milan Fashion Week

Warped Debuts in Milan, Celebrating the Spirit of Crocodile Dundee
3 min read

Proudly Australian, the brand Warped made its debut in Milan. Designed for tough, no-nonsense men like the protagonist of the iconic film “Mr. Crocodile Dundee”, Warped draws inspiration from a man who hunts crocodiles bare handed in the bush and remains true to himself even under the bright lights of the metropolis. 

Crocodile Dundee is not just a film for us, it’s a way of being in the world,” explained the owner of Warped. “It’s the story of a man who enters a sophisticated system without changing who he is. Functional, direct, honest. That’s who we are. We’re not here to adapt to fashion’s unwritten rules, but to bring our own way of doing things: less artifice, more reality.” 

Model wearing grey Warped suit inspired by Australian utilitarian style in urban setting
A look from Warped’s A/W collection captures the brand’s proudly Australian spirit—tailored, functional, and unpolished—shown in Milan as a modern expression of bush-born resilience meeting the cityPhoto Courtesy of Warped

The new A/W Collection and Traditional pieces are also a homage to the Ramblin Man. Men who cut through life on their own terms. Hank Williams. Jack Kerouac. Duke Ellington, Bird, Train and Miles Ahead. Muddy Waters, Pinetop too, Woody Guthrie and others alike, WHO HONOURED LIFE. Came with the dust and gone with the wind. 

For this reason, every collection is made using exclusive, premium, high-end fabrics sourced from historic Italian and Japanese manufacturers, brought to life through handcrafted garments finished and printed in Australia, with a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. 

Founder and model wearing Warped menswear at Milan Fashion Week presentation
The founder of Warped stands alongside a model during the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation, embodying a philosophy rooted in Australianness: independence, endurance, and staying true to oneself within any systemPhoto Courtesy of Warped
Group wearing Warped FW 26–27 menswear walking together during Milan Fashion Week
Inside the 2026 WWD Style Awards, Where Awards Season Fashion Took Center Stage in Los Angeles

The new menswear collection, presented on January 16 during Milan Fashion Week, features around 40 looksspanning ready-to-wear, streetwear, and active-functional styles. Jackets, suits, trousers, shorts, shirts, and T-shirts are combined with a street and sportswear offering that includes hoodies, sweatpants, and technical garments, all designed to be comfortable, durable, easy to care for, and truly wearable in everyday life. 

At the core of the collection lies extensive material research: 100% RWS wool, highly stretchable scuba fabric And bi stretch wool, cotton denim with a 3D weaving effect, water-resistant cottons, vicose and viscose/linen blends are used for suits, jackets, and trousers. high-performance, ultra-comfortable textiles; and kangaroo leather ties—a material five times stronger than cowhide—hand-finished with raw edges and authentic details. 

Model wearing brown Warped suit with rugged texture and utilitarian details
A raw, tactile silhouette from Warped’s A/W collection reflects the brand’s homage to the Ramblin’ Man—functional garments designed for men who move through life on their own termsPhoto Courtesy of Warped

This conscious, human-scale production was born as a response to an increasingly complex fashion system, often dominated by financial logic and compromised standards. “These are garments made by us, for us, for our environment and our lifestyle. Our hearts, our hands, and our lives are embedded in every piece. With accessible prices and a strong value-for-money proposition,” emphasized the founder, “Warped offers a complete and coherent collection designed to provide concrete commercial opportunities for retailers in a constantly evolving global landscape.” 

Alongside WARPED MAN – Life’s Other Side, the company also presented GOLDEN AGE SPORTSWEAR (G.A.S) – Bound for Glory at this Milan Fashion Week, while Warped Woman and G.A.S Woman’s Street will make their Italian debut starting next Spring/Summer. All these lines were created not to manufacture celebrities or chase trends, but to remind us that, as in Crocodile Dundee, it is not necessary to change in order to belong to a system. 

Model wearing relaxed grey Warped outfit blending tailoring and everyday comfort
Relaxed tailoring and honest materials define Warped’s Milan debut, where comfort, durability, and authenticity take precedence over convention and trendPhoto Courtesy of Warped

Not by chance, the brand draws inspiration from one of the lesser-known chapters of Australian history: between 1788 and 1868, around 160,000 convicts arrived from the British Isles—pickpockets, petty criminals, horse and sheep thieves, highway robbers, forgers, and bigamists—sent to the ends of the earth for their crimes. These convicts were tough, free-spirited individuals who not only survived the hell they were sent to, but ultimately thrived. A past of blood and sweat that Warped celebrates as a defining moment in the birth of the nation, proudly featuring the symbol of the Convict throughout the collection. Because this is the essence of Australianness: forging your own path and never giving up—just like Crocodile Dundee. 

Group wearing Warped FW 26–27 menswear walking together during Milan Fashion Week
How Modern Women Are Integrating Wellness Into Everyday Life

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Fashion
Global
News
Fashion week
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com