Australian Brand Warped Brings Bush Spirit to Milan Fashion Week

Not by chance, the brand draws inspiration from one of the lesser-known chapters of Australian history: between 1788 and 1868, around 160,000 convicts arrived from the British Isles—pickpockets, petty criminals, horse and sheep thieves, highway robbers, forgers, and bigamists—sent to the ends of the earth for their crimes. These convicts were tough, free-spirited individuals who not only survived the hell they were sent to, but ultimately thrived. A past of blood and sweat that Warped celebrates as a defining moment in the birth of the nation, proudly featuring the symbol of the Convict throughout the collection. Because this is the essence of Australianness: forging your own path and never giving up—just like Crocodile Dundee.