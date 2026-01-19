Australian Brand Warped Brings Bush Spirit to Milan Fashion Week
Proudly Australian, the brand Warped made its debut in Milan. Designed for tough, no-nonsense men like the protagonist of the iconic film “Mr. Crocodile Dundee”, Warped draws inspiration from a man who hunts crocodiles bare handed in the bush and remains true to himself even under the bright lights of the metropolis.
“Crocodile Dundee is not just a film for us, it’s a way of being in the world,” explained the owner of Warped. “It’s the story of a man who enters a sophisticated system without changing who he is. Functional, direct, honest. That’s who we are. We’re not here to adapt to fashion’s unwritten rules, but to bring our own way of doing things: less artifice, more reality.”
The new A/W Collection and Traditional pieces are also a homage to the Ramblin Man. Men who cut through life on their own terms. Hank Williams. Jack Kerouac. Duke Ellington, Bird, Train and Miles Ahead. Muddy Waters, Pinetop too, Woody Guthrie and others alike, WHO HONOURED LIFE. Came with the dust and gone with the wind.
For this reason, every collection is made using exclusive, premium, high-end fabrics sourced from historic Italian and Japanese manufacturers, brought to life through handcrafted garments finished and printed in Australia, with a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.
The new menswear collection, presented on January 16 during Milan Fashion Week, features around 40 looksspanning ready-to-wear, streetwear, and active-functional styles. Jackets, suits, trousers, shorts, shirts, and T-shirts are combined with a street and sportswear offering that includes hoodies, sweatpants, and technical garments, all designed to be comfortable, durable, easy to care for, and truly wearable in everyday life.
At the core of the collection lies extensive material research: 100% RWS wool, highly stretchable scuba fabric And bi stretch wool, cotton denim with a 3D weaving effect, water-resistant cottons, vicose and viscose/linen blends are used for suits, jackets, and trousers. high-performance, ultra-comfortable textiles; and kangaroo leather ties—a material five times stronger than cowhide—hand-finished with raw edges and authentic details.
This conscious, human-scale production was born as a response to an increasingly complex fashion system, often dominated by financial logic and compromised standards. “These are garments made by us, for us, for our environment and our lifestyle. Our hearts, our hands, and our lives are embedded in every piece. With accessible prices and a strong value-for-money proposition,” emphasized the founder, “Warped offers a complete and coherent collection designed to provide concrete commercial opportunities for retailers in a constantly evolving global landscape.”
Alongside WARPED MAN – Life’s Other Side, the company also presented GOLDEN AGE SPORTSWEAR (G.A.S) – Bound for Glory at this Milan Fashion Week, while Warped Woman and G.A.S Woman’s Street will make their Italian debut starting next Spring/Summer. All these lines were created not to manufacture celebrities or chase trends, but to remind us that, as in Crocodile Dundee, it is not necessary to change in order to belong to a system.
Not by chance, the brand draws inspiration from one of the lesser-known chapters of Australian history: between 1788 and 1868, around 160,000 convicts arrived from the British Isles—pickpockets, petty criminals, horse and sheep thieves, highway robbers, forgers, and bigamists—sent to the ends of the earth for their crimes. These convicts were tough, free-spirited individuals who not only survived the hell they were sent to, but ultimately thrived. A past of blood and sweat that Warped celebrates as a defining moment in the birth of the nation, proudly featuring the symbol of the Convict throughout the collection. Because this is the essence of Australianness: forging your own path and never giving up—just like Crocodile Dundee.
