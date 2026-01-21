Pantofola d’Oro and SANGI Unite to Celebrate 140 Years with Superleggera 2.0

But Pantofola d’Oro is not only football. Lazzarini transferred the same care and artisanal skill to other sports: rugby, then tennis, basketball, golf, and cycling. When sport increasingly became a business and Lazzarini’s craftsmanship suffered, it was up to Kim Williams and Massimo Ubaldi to bet on the brand and revive it with two football shoe models, one from 1950 and the other from 1956, adapted for leisurewear. The interest was unexpected. Suddenly those shoes appeared in the windows of the most beautiful shops in the world. Tradition became trend.