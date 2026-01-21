A Life Devoted to Beauty: Remembering Valentino Garavani (1932–2026)

At the center of Valentino’s work was a deep appreciation for femininity. His gowns were carefully constructed, often finished with bows, ruffles, or intricate embroidery, always intended to enhance the woman wearing them. And then there was red. “Valentino red,” inspired by an early experience at the opera in Barcelona, became his signature. More than a color, it was an expression of confidence and presence. As Valentino often said, red had the power to make a woman feel extraordinary. That idea found a final, poetic expression in 2008, when his last collection closed with every model dressed in red.