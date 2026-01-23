Amara Wynwood Signs Chrome As Ground-Floor Retail Tenant
Amara Wynwood continues to build momentum across its ground-floor retail with the lease signing of Chrome, a design-forward hospitality concept debuting its first-ever location at the mixed-use community developed by PGIM Real Estate and Fifield Companies. Conceived as an all-day venue that evolves into an evening lounge, Chrome introduces a thoughtfully curated social anchor that adds new energy to Wynwood’s flourishing streetscape.
Located at 45 NE 27th Street, Amara Wynwood delivers a refined approach to urban living in the heart of Miami’s arts district, featuring 210 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, wellness-focused amenities and 11,604 square feet of street-level retail. Chrome will occupy approximately 1,621 square feet, with construction expected to begin in the coming months and an anticipated opening in summer 2026. Metro 1 Commercial QOZB LLC represented Amara Wynwood in the transaction. This news comes on the heels of the property’s recent addition of BODY Hot Pilates, further shaping a vibrant mix of destinations that enhance everyday life for residents while enriching the surrounding neighborhood.
“At Amara, we approach retail as an ecosystem that supports the natural rhythms of daily life,” said Ken Lodge, Vice President of Asset Management at Fifield Companies. “Chrome complements that vision by offering a place people return to at different moments, creating a consistent presence that brings the community together.”
Chrome will operate as a daytime coffee and dining bar, serving thoughtfully sourced espresso and brewed coffee alongside a rotating menu of light bites, before transitioning into an intimate evening experience with wine, sake and beer, as well as omakase-style selections later in the week. The space features raw, tactile materials and black leather accents that cultivate a moody, post-modern sensibility. Music and art are integral to the concept, with DJs and artist-led activations shaping an atmosphere that feels closely tied to Wynwood’s creative fabric while remaining intentionally scaled and personal.
“Launching Chrome at Amara Wynwood felt like a natural fit for our first location,” said founder Ben Sinbela. “Wynwood’s creative energy and Amara’s design-forward vision align perfectly with what we’re building. This space allows us to introduce the concept in a way that feels intentional, immersive and connected to the neighborhood.”
Tucked within the entrance of Wynwood, Amara is located just steps away from world-renowned murals, open-air galleries, independent boutiques and destination dining. With a 96 Walk Score, dedicated bike lanes and nearby Metrobus, Metrorail and Brightline stations, getting around is effortless. I-95, I-195 and SR 112 provide quick access to Downtown, the Design District, Midtown, Miami Beach and Miami International Airport — ensuring residents stay connected to everything the city has to offer.
With leasing and property management by Bozzuto, Amara Wynwood delivers a hospitality-first approach that matches the building’s emphasis on care and ingenuity.
For residential leasing, visit www.amarawynwood.com. Retail leasing is led by Juan Andres Nava of Metro 1 Commercial.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.