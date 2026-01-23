David Koma's Supergirl-Inspired Collection Unveiled for Pre-Fall 2026
For Pre-Fall 2026, David Koma draws from the powers of his own world, designing a Supergirl-inspired day-to-night wardrobe for the exceptional women who have informed his vision over the years. Created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), the Koma Girl style seamlessly shifts between boardroom authority to nocturnal glamour and off-duty cool, and is as commanding by day as it is magnetic by night.
Timed to coincide with the theatrical and IMAX® release of DC Studios’ highly anticipated new film “Supergirl” in June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the collection sees Koma reinterpret the Super Hero’s iconography through a luxury fashion lens that merges the rebellious attitude and strength of Kara Zor-El with the designer’s signature sensuality and sculptural precision.
The palette reveals Supergirl’s world from the outset. Crimson red and azure blue carry cinematic intensity, grounded by Koma’s go-to black. Metallic silver and gold accents flash like armour, lending a futuristic edge. Silhouettes are engineered for impact: dropped hems create an aerodynamic flow, while exaggerated power shoulders reinforce a commanding stance. Bonded scuba leather is panelled into streamlined body-con dresses with almost mechanical precision. Graphic cut-outs slice through silhouettes with defiance, echoing the Supergirl S-Shield in abstracted form. Swirling bouncy knit hems introduce a kinetic, space-age rhythm
Materiality reinforces the narrative of strength and protection. Luxurious faux fur wraps the body like armour with attitude. Velvet denim introduces an unexpected softness, while sequins return in fiery red and molten gold, amplifying drama with high-shine intensity. Patent leather appears both as a padded, utilitarian jacket and as striking hand-embroidered, three-dimensional inflated floral appliqués on bra tops and miniskirts.
Graphic storytelling runs throughout the collection. Archival Supergirl imagery traces the character’s rich visual history from her 1959 comic book debut to the forthcoming film, in theatres this June. Nodding to Supergirl’s intergalactic journey, stars scatter across garments like constellations; vintage-style S-Shield T-shirts are crystallised all over; and the iconic emblem appears embroidered across thick mohair knits, elevating familiar symbols into luxury statements.
Supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum, featured in the lookbook, embodies a SuperHero whose strength is expressed through posture and presence. In Koma’s urban, sharp, and unapologetically modern world, Supergirl becomes the ultimate supermodel – her runway is the city her stride a form of control, and her warrior attitude a beacon for rising above whatever lies ahead.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.