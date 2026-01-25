Introducing Madame Olivia, North Miami’s Delicious and Chic French-Mediterranean Cafe Bistro Bakery
The saying goes that “good things come to those who wait.” When it comes to Madame Olivia in North Miami, which quietly opened its doors in Summer 2025, the wait to experience it in all its glory is finally over. Some background for context: from its first day and in a much simpler incarnation and through good, old fashioned word-of-mouth the comfortably chic cafe, bistro and market at 1821 NE 123rd Street in North Miami, has captured hearts and tastebuds by virtue of its unique blend of classic French craftsmanship, fresh basked goodness, scratch-kitchen approach to Mediterranean cuisine, and consciously healthy philosophy. Now, with the arrival of 2026, Madame Olivia is in full bloom, offering deliciousness and gracious hospitality all day long and featuring a newly-installed, glass-enclosed bakery station; the heart of the concept and from where all its baked goods rise to greatness.
Offering all-day breakfast, gourmet sandwiches, soups and salads, expertly crafted coffee drinks, fresh juices, and a wide selection of Mediterranean plates and pastas, Madame Olivia is anchored by its in-house bakery. Each day, Executive Chef and co-owner Stephen Laurent leads the production of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts made from scratch. Love, care, technique and a dedication to freshness and health is built into everything, including the coffee, which Madame Olivia imports from Costa Rica and Brazil and roasts in Miami every two weeks. Madame Olivia is also proudly seed oil-free and focuses on organic ingredients as much as the market allows, be it meat, veg, fruit and eggs. After a year of building a loyal local following, Madame Olivia is now formally introducing itself to the broader South Florida dining community, alongside the announcement of a second location slated to open in Midtown Miami in 2026.
“Our goal with Madame Olivia was always to create a place that feels like a home away from home. Where a morning coffee can turn into a long conversation, and a lunch can feel as nourishing as it is delicious. After serving the North Miami community with passion and care, we’re thrilled to bring the same spirit to Midtown Miami in 2026.”
Oren Cohen, Co-Owner
The name, inspired by co-owner Oren Cohen’s daughter, Olivia, reflects the personal and welcoming spirit at the heart of Madame Olivia. From the open kitchen to the curated details throughout the café-bistro, every element reflects the brand’s focus on care, quality, and connection.
At the heart of Madame Olivia’s kitchen is Executive Chef Stephan Laurent, a French baker and restaurateur with more than three decades of global experience in the culinary world. Before coming to Miami, Chef Laurent led and founded acclaimed bakery‑cafés abroad including the well‑known Bread Etc. in Shanghai where his blend of Mediterranean simplicity and French precision earned local attention, including a feature on an Israeli version of Chef’s Table. His decades of hands-on baking and kitchen leadership shape every dish at Madame Olivia, from morning pastries to seasonal Mediterranean plates.
Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu that blends breakfast, lunch, and Mediterranean-inspired offerings. An array of signature pastries like flaky, Coffee Cream Croissant ($6.50) Halvah & Chocolate Danish ($8.50), Cinnamon Cruffin ($6), Shakshuka Croissant ($9), and Strawberry Maritozzo ($9) are available as well as freshly baked loaves such as Challah Bread ($8.50), Walnut & Raisins Sourdough ($10.50), French Country Bread ($9.50) and more.
For desserts, the café’s signature Basque cheesecake ($9.50 slice/$65 whole), is rich and caramelized to perfection. While dishes such as the Shakshuka ($19) — poached eggs in a spiced tomato and pepper sauce served with warm bread — the Tartines Avocado Toast ($14), topped with a poached egg, garden greens, radish, chili flakes and parmesan cheese; and Challah French Toast ($16) are perfect for breakfast. An array of sandwiches and salads are ideal for lunch and guests can indulge in anything from the Short Ribs Hallah Sandwich ($19.50) and Mediterranean Hamburger ($20.50) to the Brussels Sprouts & Artichoke Hearts Salad ($17.50) and Quinoa & Feta Salad ($17.50). Hardier options include Labneh Chimichurri Roasted Salmon ($23.50), Mediterranean Meatballs & Israeli Couscous ($19), Wild Cod Filet in French Butter-Cilantro Sauce ($26), Pasta Arrabiata ($16), Braised Boneless ShortRibs Pasta ($23) plus more!
To drink, a vast selection of hot and cold coffee creations as well as matcha, teas and cold pressed juices and health shots. Freshly made smoothies are also on offer including the Banana & Dates ($12.50) with raw tahini, vanilla protein, and hemp hearts garnish; The Green Smoothie ($12.50) with green apple, basil, mint, cucumber, and honey with bee pollen garnish; and The Madame Olivia Smoothie ($12) with green apple, banana, avocado, basil, dates, and honey.
The interior of Madame Olivia extends the same thoughtful care into its design. Large windows fill the café with natural light, highlighting soft neutral tones, natural woods, and touches of greenery that bring a sense of calm and warmth. Marble-topped tables, plush banquette seating, and artisanal lighting create a sophisticated yet approachable environment, while the open kitchen at the heart of the space allows guests to watch breads, pastries, and dishes being crafted in real time.
Madame Olivia is located at 1821 NE 123rd Street in North Miami and is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8AM to 8:30PM and Sundays from 8:30AM to 6:30PM. For more information, visit madameoliviamiami.com or follow along on social media @madameoliviamiami.
