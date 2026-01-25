One&Only and Tyler Ellis Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection
Bridging the worlds of couture design and ultra-luxury hospitality, One&Only Resorts and Private Homes unveils an exclusive partnership with Florence–based accessories designer Tyler Ellis, renowned for her refined, handcrafted luxury handbags.
Celebrated for creating some of the most coveted handbags on the red carpet, Tyler Ellis designs are regularly carried by global style icons including Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde and Priyanka Chopra, underscoring the brand’s modern glamour and timeless appeal. Launching January 2026, the collection is designed exclusively for One&Only The Palm and One&Only Royal Mirage.
The capsule reinterprets Tyler Ellis’ signature styles, Stella and Winnie, and introduces Victoria, a new silhouette designed for One&Only in a selection of bespoke colourways. Inspired by the architecture and offering of the two resorts, the limited-edition collection reflects a shared commitment to craftsmanship, timeless design and a strong sense of place. Ellis selected signature silhouettes defined by their structured forms and timeless proportions, shapes that transition effortlessly from day to evening and lend themselves naturally to travel, resort living and modern elegance.
At One&Only Royal Mirage, the collection features Clay and Aloe, hues inspired by the resort’s sun washed architecture, terracotta tones and lush, landscaped gardens. At One&Only The Palm, the colourways Mont-Blanc and Waterfall pay homage to the resort’s serene coastal setting, reflecting its refined, light-filled aesthetic and understated elegance.
Each piece is handmade using the finest materials in a company owned atelier just outside Florence, Italy. Rooted in couture-level craftsmanship, Tyler Ellis handbags are renowned for their meticulous attention to detail, structured silhouettes and enduring appeal, equally at home on the red carpet as they are in everyday life.
“One&Only The Palm and One&Only Royal Mirage each have a singular atmosphere, from the architecture and surrounding nature to the way light moves through each space. I wanted the bags to echo that feeling, becoming timeless keepsakes that feel deeply connected to the resorts themselves. As a longtime guest and collaborator, I have fallen in love with these properties, so creating pieces that reflect their unique spirit felt like a very natural extension of my relationship with One&Only.”
Tyler Ellis
Available exclusively at One&Only The Palm and One&Only Royal Mirage, the collection captures the essence of the collaboration between Tyler Ellis and One&Only in a timeless, design-led keepsake, created to be carried long after the stay.
