Rimadesio Opens in Los Angeles in Partnership with Luca Lanzetta
Rimadesio expands its footprint in the U.S. market with the debut of its first monobrand store in Los Angeles, created in collaboration with the Luca Lanzetta Group. Situated at 110 North Robertson Boulevard, in the heart of the Design District, the new showroom is set within one of the city’s most prestigious and vibrant hubs for high-end design and furnishings.
The showroom spans over 3,500 square feet in a prime urban location, surrounded by international showrooms, art galleries and iconic venues that attract a discerning, design-forward clientele. R Studio—the internal Rimadesio division made up of architects, interior designers, and visual merchandisers— designed the fluid, harmonious interiors in line with the brand's exhibition concept. They created a cohesive environment that reflects the brand’s signature refined aesthetics, technological innovation, and manufacturing excellence.
The showroom's layout is designed to offer an immersive experience into the world of Rimadesio, guiding visitors along a pathway that showcases the brand's iconic systems — including the Modulor paneling system, Cover Freestanding, Abacus, Dress Bold, Zenit Giorno and Notte, as well as the Self Plan and Self Bold compositions. The door collection features a diverse range of models — including Sail, Soho, Maxi, Stripe, Velaria, and Air Plus — highlighting the versatility of Rimadesio’s offerings.
“Our collaboration with Rimadesio began in 2018 in Chicago, with the inauguration of a shop within a shop, followed by the opening of a monobrand store in 2022. After launching our business in California with our Santa Monica studio, entirely furnished by Rimadesio, the Los Angeles store marks our first retail location in Los Angeles. It’s an important step that consolidates a solid and successful collaboration.”
Luca Lanzetta, CEO of Luca Lanzetta Group
The opening of the monobrand store in Los Angeles marks an exciting new chapter in Rimadesio’s North American expansion, targeting a market increasingly attuned to core values like quality, sustainability, and bespoke design. The showroom aspires to become a key destination for architects, interior designers, and
