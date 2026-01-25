Tanah Gajah and Kurasu Unite for a Mindful Coffee and Matcha Experience in Bali
Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana has unveiled a coffee and matcha pop-up collaboration with Kyoto’s cult coffee brand, Kurasu, reflecting a shared philosophy rooted in craftsmanship, mindful rituals, and the quiet art of slowing down. Nestled among the lush, undulating hills of Bali’s culture-rich highlands, the resort continues to cultivate a sense of timeless luxury, grounded in tradition, history, and immersive experiences.
Available to guests until 8 May 2026, the limited-time pop-up collaboration showcases the distinct cultural expressions of mindfulness and artistry that can coexist seamlessly. Once the private estate of the late Mr. Hendra Hadiprana — one of Indonesia’s most revered architects and art patrons — Tanah Gajah has long preserved and shared Indonesian arts and culture through meticulously selected authentic experiences; meanwhile, Kurasu introduces Kyoto's coffee heritage to the world, highlighting its craftmanship, sustainability and quality. Together, they invite guests to embrace moments that invigorate the senses.
For coffee aficionados, the menu spotlights Kurasu’s signature Natsu Ake Blend – a medium roast of beans sourced from Ethiopia, Guatemala, Burundi, and Kenya. This blend is known for its floral aroma and nuanced taste, with notes of grape, blackberry, citrus, and a warm, caramel-like sweetness that lingers on the finish. Guests can also enjoy a selection of high-quality hand-drip brews and a rotating ‘coffee of the day’.
Alongside the coffee, the experiences extend into matcha, presented through a considered selection of artisanal creations. Highlights include the pop-up exclusive Matcha Kinako, combining ceremonial grade-matcha with nutty kinako cream, finished with soft, chewy dango; while the Coconut Matcha Cloud blends fresh coconut water with a light ceremonial matcha cream for a refreshing, balanced finish. Guests can also indulge in artisanal matcha options such as the Kurasu Ceremonial Blend Usucha; Kurasu Ceremonial Blend Matcha Latte; and Kurasu Ceremonial Blend Matcha Latte Espresso.
The pop-up experience unfolds within spaces imbued with a rich history, from the Panen Padi Lounge to one of Mr. Hadiprana’s most cherished spaces, the Yoga Pavilions – where a five-course tea omakase invites guests into a contemplative experience set where Tanah Gajah’s founder spent mornings in quiet contemplation as the sun rose over the landscape. Seated on tatami-inspired Japanese furnishing, guests can indulge in a meditative Japanese tea ceremony while showcasing tea blends such as Hikari Sencha; Usucha; Ceremonial Matcha Latte; and Hojicha.
Born from a shared philosophy of slowing down, noticing the details, and being fully present, the Ubud collaboration deepens the dialogue by inviting guests to experience the harmonious convergence of two rich traditions through artistry, mindfulness, and the simple pleasure of a delicately prepared cup of coffee or tea.
The collaboration also marks a meaningful full-circle moment in Tanah Gajah’s story, connecting deeply with Mr. Hadiprana’s very first architectural project – transforming a private garden in bustling Jakarta into a Japanese zen garden. It was this project that not only shaped Hendra Hadiprana’s design signature of holistically approaching global perspectives that transcend borders and disciplines, but also saw the start of the Hadiprana design philosophy that continues to flourish throughout the generations. Today, the Kurasu experience at Tanah Gajah pays homage to the bridging of cultures and philosophies that ignited Hadiprana’s career and honours the legacy of craft, mindfulness and the power of contemplative spaces.
Originally conceived by Mr. Hendra Hadiprana during his honeymoon in the 1960s, Tanah Gajah Ubud showcases a serene and immersive resort experience, with expansive landscapes that allow guests to reconnect with nature. Comprising 24 villas and suites, the resort maintains a deep connection to local arts, heritage, and tradition. Building on this legacy, the resort invites guests to connect with the island in a more meaningful way through its signature ‘The Art Of...’ journeys – tailored experiences that celebrate Bali’s rich cultural heritage, personal restoration, and crafted meaningful connections with loved ones. From restorative wellness stays infused with traditional healing practices and romantic retreats filled with gastronomic delights, to exploring the island’s cultural treasures – each experience is designed to help guests fully immerse themselves in the beauty and spirit of Bali.
