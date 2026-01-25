Tanah Gajah and Kurasu Unite for a Mindful Coffee and Matcha Experience in Bali

Originally conceived by Mr. Hendra Hadiprana during his honeymoon in the 1960s, Tanah Gajah Ubud showcases a serene and immersive resort experience, with expansive landscapes that allow guests to reconnect with nature. Comprising 24 villas and suites, the resort maintains a deep connection to local arts, heritage, and tradition. Building on this legacy, the resort invites guests to connect with the island in a more meaningful way through its signature ‘The Art Of...’ journeys – tailored experiences that celebrate Bali’s rich cultural heritage, personal restoration, and crafted meaningful connections with loved ones. From restorative wellness stays infused with traditional healing practices and romantic retreats filled with gastronomic delights, to exploring the island’s cultural treasures – each experience is designed to help guests fully immerse themselves in the beauty and spirit of Bali.