Wynwood's Culinary Scene Expands with New Restaurants and Global Flavors

Francesco Martucci Miami is a destination pizzeria and bar in Wynwood from Caserta-born pizzaiolo Francesco Martucci, often described as one of the world’s leading pizza chefs and known for his acclaimed Italian flagship, I Masanielli. The Wynwood restaurant treats pizza as a tasting-menu experience, spotlighting long-fermented, ultra-light doughs, buffalo mozzarella and tomatoes imported from Campania, and seasonal Florida produce, all fired in a custom Italian wood-burning oven for a crisp-yet-soft, lightly smoky crust. The sleek, moody space functions as an upscale pizza bar with late-night hours, a full beverage program, and both classic and avant-garde pies, positioning Martucci’s first U.S. outpost as one of Miami’s most anticipated openings.