Wynwood's Culinary Scene Expands with New Restaurants and Global Flavors

Wynwood is kicking off the year with a meaningful run of new and newly arrived restaurants that underscore the neighborhood’s growing pull as a dining destination. The latest openings span destination pizza from an internationally recognized Italian talent, a limited Wynwood residency from a New York favorite, Mexican concepts built around mezcal and tequila, a plant-based Mexican restaurant with an agave-forward bar program, Southern comfort food with a full-service bar, tapas-style Mediterranean designed for sharing, and a pizzeria that treats vinyl and sound as part of the experience.
Francesco Martucci Miami is a destination pizzeria and bar in Wynwood from Caserta-born pizzaiolo Francesco Martucci, often described as one of the world’s leading pizza chefs and known for his acclaimed Italian flagship, I Masanielli. The Wynwood restaurant treats pizza as a tasting-menu experience, spotlighting long-fermented, ultra-light doughs, buffalo mozzarella and tomatoes imported from Campania, and seasonal Florida produce, all fired in a custom Italian wood-burning oven for a crisp-yet-soft, lightly smoky crust. The sleek, moody space functions as an upscale pizza bar with late-night hours, a full beverage program, and both classic and avant-garde pies, positioning Martucci’s first U.S. outpost as one of Miami’s most anticipated openings.
NYC’s Wayan, from husband-and-wife team Cédric and Ochi Vongerichten, will pop up in Wynwood, bringing their signature French-Indonesian cooking to Miami from January 16th through May 2026. The vibrant, shareable menu, inspired by the bold flavors of Southeast Asia and informed by classic French technique, is thoughtfully adapted to highlight local seafood and seasonal ingredients, including the region’s beloved stone crab, Key West shrimp, Wahoo, and more. Anchored by an open kitchen, the space includes natural materials and an earthy color palette define the design
Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley brings an unapologetically bold take on upscale Southern comfort food to the heart of Wynwood, pairing over-the-top presentation with “welcome home” hospitality and a party-ready atmosphere. Guests can expect indulgent favorites like flavored fried chicken, shrimp and grits, jerk lamb chops, and lobster-topped plates alongside theatrical, large-format cocktails designed to be as photogenic as they are flavorful. With its high-energy soundtrack, striking interiors, and boldly plated dishes, Kitchen + Kocktails is poised to become a go-to destination for diners looking to turn dinner into a full-night experience in Wynwood.
Jajaja Mexicana brings a playful, fully plant-based take on Mexican street food to Wynwood, marking the beloved New York-born brand’s first expansion outside the city and a major new addition to Miami’s vegan and kosher dining scene. The colorful casual-dining spot serves contemporary Mexican dishes, from birria-style tacos and loaded nachos to enchiladas and bowls, all made without animal products and aligned with its established kosher certification. With a vibrant bar program built around agave spirits, Miami-only cocktails, and late-night hours, Jajaja Mexicana channels vacation vibes, DJ-fueled energy, and community-focused hospitality that fits seamlessly into Wynwood’s art-and-nightlife corridor.
Nouveau Miami is a luxury day-to-night restaurant and lounge in Wynwood created by restaurateur Ebony Austin and entertainment entrepreneur Yandy Smith, designed as a cultural destination where food, art, and nightlife intersect. The space emphasizes curated ambiance, elevated cocktails, and “art-driven” cuisine, positioning itself as a place to see and be seen as much as to dine. Branded as “more than a restaurant,” Nouveau Miami leans into Wynwood’s global energy with a focus on experiential dining, social gatherings, and after-dark programming.
Cha Cha Chá is a lively Mexican botanero in Wynwood, serving shareable antojitos, vibrant mariscos, and tacos in a laid-back, music-filled space that runs from dinner into late night. Born in Mexico City and popularized in Los Angeles before landing in Miami, the restaurant leans into bold flavors like smoky aguachiles, tuna tostadas, and carnitas, paired with an extensive selection of tequila, mezcal, and shaken cocktails. Cha Cha Chá transforms the former Beaker & Gray space into a minimalist, candlelit room that works equally well for date night, drinks and oysters at the bar, or a pre-show bite steps from Wynwood’s nightlife.
Rita & Cadenza is a cozy, vinyl-forward pizzeria and bar in Wynwood that pairs Roman-style, wood-fired pies with a dedicated “listening room” for intimate DJ sets and analog sound. Guests can expect crisp, Neapolitan-influenced pizzas built on a light, crunchy crust, a tight menu of Italian-leaning snacks and desserts, and a warm, low-lit space that feels equal parts neighborhood slice shop and audiophile lounge. Framed as a place “for those who still listen,” Rita & Cadenza leans into curated records, natural wine, and slow, communal evenings, making it a distinctive hangout in Wynwood’s food and music scene.
Picoteo is a relaxed yet polished neighborhood restaurant and wine-forward bar in Wynwood built around the idea of lingering over bold, globally inspired plates meant to be shared. The space channels a cosmopolitan, European-leaning energy, with a tapas menu that moves from extra-small snacks to larger plates like snapper crudo, mushroom croquetas, house-made pastas, grilled meats, and polished desserts including pistachio Basque cheesecake and espresso flan. With an intimate 16-seat bar, creative cocktails, and a daily happy hour, Picoteo is designed for everything from a proper sit-down dinner to late-night grazing with wine and friends.
Blend is a Latin fusion restaurant and lounge in Wynwood, bringing New York–born energy to Miami with a menu inspired by Mexico, Peru, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and beyond. The space leans into a lively, nightlife-driven atmosphere with modern design, great music, and a cocktail program built around creative, fruit-forward and spirit-forward drinks that complement shareable, flavor-packed plates. Positioned as a go-to spot for dinner, drinks, and celebrations, Blend has become a hub where Latin flavors, crafted cocktails, and Miami’s after-dark culture intersect in the heart of Wynwood.
Cotidiano is an all-day Mexican bistro and market from Guadalajara making its U.S. debut in Wynwood, designed for everything from coffee runs to cocktails and dinner with friends. The restaurant shifts from a fast-casual daytime format with acai bowls, chia pudding, baked goods, sandwiches, salads, tacos, and specialty coffee to a full-service evening experience with steaks, pasta, and a full bar. True to its name, Spanish for “everyday,” Cotidiano is built as a daily habit, offering grab-and-go options, private dining rooms, and flexible hours that extend from breakfast through late-night once dinner service is fully underway.
