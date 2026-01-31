ARKHAUS Unveils Pininfarina-Designed Villa 50 at Miami Boat Show 2026
ARKHAUS, the company redefining how people live, gather, and work on the water, today unveiled the design vision for the Villa 50, its next-generation reimagined 50-foot floating yacht and residence, at the Miami International Boat Show 2026 (February 11 - 15). The new design will be presented inside a dedicated ARKHAUS space within the Ferretti Group exhibition at the Miami Beach Yacht Collection, underscoring the brand’s alignment with world-class marine innovation and luxury.
More than a yacht, the Villa 50 is designed to feel like real architecture on the water. Stable, spacious, and built to function as a true livable environment, it is equally suited for private waterfront living or hospitality and social experiences. The Villa 50 is also engineered to deliver a uniquely stable experience on the water. Instead of anchoring, the vessel uses deployable spuds that lift and stabilize the structure, creating a calm, solid, almost land-like feeling, ideal for extended stays, entertaining, or commercial use.
At the heart of the Villa 50 debut is a bold and completely new interior language designed by Pininfarina, the Italian design house known for shaping some of the world’s most iconic experiences across automotive, mobility, architecture, and industrial design and for its work with Ferrari, Maserati, Related, Coca-Cola, and other legendary brands. Pininfarina will shape the guest experience through innovative, sustainable, and elegant design solutions.
Shaped through an in-depth exploration of materials, the interiors embrace a philosophy of lightness and comfort — both visual and physical — combining marine-grade and commercial solutions with the sensibility of contemporary architecture design. Rising as a sculptural architectural volume above the water fully enclosed in glass, the interiors are conceived through a 360-degree design approach, where every space is visible, connected, and in dialogue with its surroundings. The layout is thoughtfully orchestrated to guide movement and experience, with key elements such as stair placement designed to support multiple configurations — seamlessly adapting from private living to social and hospitality environments.
The Pininfarina-designed Villa 50 interiors blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor living – where innovation, elegance, and environmental responsibility can coexist seamlessly, positioning it as a true design-forward experience on the water. The collaboration will extend beyond the Villa 50 to explore future iterations, ensuring a cohesive and elevated brand experience.
“Villa 50 suggests a new way of living; an alternative residential model capable of expanding into a modular, floating community where nautical design and architecture merge into a people-centered experience."
Paolo Trevisan, Senior Vice President of Design of Pininfarina of America
The Villa 50 platform supports multiple configurations, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and commercial layouts. Some owners envision it as a waterfront residence or guest house, while others see it as a floating lounge, creative studio, or private hospitality venue.
At the boat show, ARKHAUS will preview the next evolution of the ARKHAUS social club, demonstrating how the Pininfarina interior concept adapts seamlessly from private living to hospitality and social environments.
“Pininfarina’s approach brings a refined sense of style and emotion to the Villa 50. This collaboration defines how ARKHAUS will look and feel across recreational and commercial expressions moving forward.”
Sam Payrovi, CEO of ARKHAUS
The Villa 50 is built by Lyman-Morse, the storied American boatbuilder celebrated for precision craftsmanship and cutting-edge construction. Together, ARKHAUS and Lyman-Morse have created a vessel where uncompromising quality meets a new standard for sustainable living.
At the Miami International Boat Show, visitors will be able to step aboard the current ARKHAUS yacht and preview renderings and design materials showcasing the new Pininfarina interior concept for the Villa 50.
Appointments are now available during the Miami International Boat Show to preview and pre-order 1-Bedroom, 2-Bedroom and commercial floorplans of the Villa 50.
