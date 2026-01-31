HQ Residences Miami Teams Up with BioHack for Wellness-Focused Events
BioHack Miami, a wellness platform focused on helping people better understand their health and make informed, practical choices around well-being through hands-on experiences, guided movement, and access to vetted longevity technologies and practitioners, today announced a new event partnership with HQ Residences Miami, Edgewater’s newest luxury residential project crafted for a life in balance and anchored by four core pillars: wellness, entertainment, art, and community. The collaboration marks BioHack Miami’s first partnership with a residential development and is designed to engage a wellness-minded audience during HQ Residences Miami’s sales period through curated event partnerships.
While the wellness experience at HQ Residences Miami will ultimately be shaped and operated by sbe through its global hospitality ecosystem once the building opens, the partnership with BioHack reflects a shared lifestyle ethos centered on longevity, recovery, and intentional living.
Developed by Black Salmon, The Boschetti Group, and Constellation Group – in collaboration with HQ Hotels & Residences by sbe, HQ Residences Miami presents 229 condominiums priced from $850,000. Sales are represented exclusively by The Agency, one of the world's leading luxury brokerages, led by Mauricio Umansky and Santiago Arana.
“Longevity isn’t something you activate once in a while. It’s built through daily routines like how you sleep, recover, move, and work. Your home environment either supports those routines or makes them harder. This partnership is about supporting an environment that makes a healthier lifestyle easier to follow and live.”
Marie Sophie Baier, Creative Director and Co-Founder of BioHack Miami
Modern research increasingly underscores the role architecture, light, materials, access to wellness infrastructure, and community play in long-term health outcomes—an idea central to BioHack Miami’s belief that healthy living begins at home. HQ Residences Miami was conceived with this shift in mind, integrating wellness-oriented programming designed by The Well Founder Kane Sarhan, including yoga and open-air training terraces, contrast therapy circuits with hammam, sauna, steam, plunge pools, and bathhouse-style treatments. Additional features include a state-of-the-art fitness center, AEScape treatment room, and massage beds.
“HQ Residences Miami places a strong emphasis on wellness, recovery, and longevity. Partnering with BioHack Miami as an event collaborator during our sales phase was a natural extension of that focus, allowing us to engage a like-minded audience around these shared pillars as we introduce the project.”
Sam Nazarian, Founder of sbe and the HQ brand
HQ Residences Miami will activate on-site at the February 1 BioHack Miami event. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Tickets are also on sale for the two-day event March 21st & 22nd HERE. For discounted tickets and additional details, please contact the BioHack Miami concierge at 786-632-7230. For additional information on BioHack Miami, visit biohackwellnessmiami.com and follow BioHack Miami on Instagram.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.