Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar Expands to South Florida with New West Palm Beach Location
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, the celebrated taco and seafood destination from Broadway Restaurant Group, is expanding its footprint to South Florida with the opening of Loco West Palm Beach in the new NORA District. The West Palm Beach location is Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar’s third overall, following its spots in South Boston and Fenway, and marks the brand’s first foray into Florida. It opens at 840 N Railroad Avenue, anchoring the dining and lifestyle destination alongside other acclaimed eateries, retail shops, and wellness concepts.
Founded in Boston in 2015, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar has become a local staple known for its vibrant neighborhood vibe, inventive Mexican fare, fresh oysters, creative cocktails, and laid-back atmosphere. At Loco West Palm Beach, guests will find all of the signature elements that have made the Boston originals such a hit, from seasoned tortilla chips with house-made guacamole to a lineup of creative tacos and refreshing margaritas, all served in a curated space perfect for lunches, festive dinners, or nights out. The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor dining areas, multiple bars, a large communal table for bigger groups, and a dedicated space for activations such as DJs and live music.
“We opened Loco 11 years ago to create a place where people could escape. It was always a neighborhood taco shop that played great music, had fun staff, and damn good margaritas. We fell in love with West Palm over the past few years and think it is the perfect city for our next taco shop. We are so excited to be a part of this community and to be in the company of so many amazing restaurants in Palm Beach County.”
Mike Shaw, Co-Owner
The menu showcases bold, inventive flavors and thoughtfully layered ingredients, with a strong emphasis on fresh, high-quality preparation. The restaurant also features house-made seasoned tortilla chips and guacamole, and all tacos are served on house-made tortillas, including popular favorites like Crispy Battered Cod, Birria, and Al Pastor. The Crispy Battered Cod taco features gluten‑free beer‑battered cod with a bright cilantro‑lime slaw, smoky chipotle aioli, charred pineapple, and pickled serrano, offering a perfect balance of crunch, citrus, and heat. The Birria tacos are made with Jalisco‑style braised short rib and Oaxaca cheese, served with a rich dipping broth that intensifies every savory bite. Meanwhile, the Al Pastor taco showcases adobo‑marinated pork with fresh watercress, white onion, salsa de árbol, and radish for a vibrant blend of savory, tangy, and aromatic notes.
Starters include Street Corn served off the cob with Loco’s signature seasoned chips, while heartier options like the Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad, which is also available as a wrap as a secret off-the-menu item. Notably, the majority of the menu is gluten-free. There will be select items that will only be available to the West Palm Beach location, which will be based on local Florida culinary traditions.
The margaritas form the foundation of the cocktail program, with several house favorites leading the list. The signature Coco blends blanco tequila, fresh lime, and homemade coconut mix for a smooth, tropical profile. The Britney features blanco tequila with blueberry-mint simple syrup, lemon, and watermelon, while the Little Devil delivers a bold kick with jalapeño-infused blanco tequila, fresh lime, and black currant. There will also be an exclusive West Palm Beach cocktail that will feature Key Lime.
The West Palm Beach location will be led by General Manager Chris Hill and Executive Chef Omar Martinez, a seasoned culinary leader with more than 25 years of experience driving excellence across nationally recognized hospitality and entertainment groups. Formerly Culinary Director with Grove Bay Hospitality Group and a consultant for RosaNegra, Chef Omar brings a globally influenced culinary perspective that blends Mediterranean, Asian, Italian, and Floribbean flavors, informed by extensive travel and deep study of regional techniques throughout Mexico. His career spans leadership roles with brands including Major Food Group and Michelin-recognized kitchens such as Stubborn Seed and Red Rooster.
The restaurant was designed by Assembly Design Studio, known for creating thoughtfully curated, experience-driven spaces. The outdoor patio will feature a hand-painted mural by artist Sam Malpass, whose work brings a distinctive and vibrant visual identity to the space, think larger-than-life portraits and colorful, bold compositions. Malpass has also created murals for the brand’s South Boston and Fenway locations, which fans of the brand will immediately connect to its original locations.
“When we opened the restaurant ten years ago, and we still do this, we always ask our staff what matters most in their lives. The four answers we hear most often are: time, money, friends, and family. That realization made everything click, and it’s embedded in our concepts: hospitality sits at the intersection of all four. Guests choose to spend their time and money with us, most often alongside the people they care about most. At the end of the day, our job is to make sure that people are having fun, get a great experience, and make their way back.”
Mike Shaw, Co-Owner
The restaurant will initially open for dinner service and happy hour, with lunch and brunch to follow shortly.
