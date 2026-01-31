Sonesta Ocean Point Resort Unveils Major Enhancements for 2026
Sonesta Ocean Point Resort St. Maarten is pleased to announce a series of thoughtfully planned enhancements set to begin in Q2 2026, representing a continued investment in the resort’s future while preserving the relaxed, oceanfront experience guests value most.
Suite enhancements are scheduled to take place during Q2 2026, with estimated completion by the end of the quarter. The updated suites will reflect a refined blend of contemporary Caribbean style and natural textures, reinforcing Sonesta Ocean Point’s commitment to sophisticated comfort and a strong sense of place. Planned updates include open-concept layouts designed for improved flow and comfort; contemporary custom furnishings; warm wood and stone finishes; enhanced ambient lighting and modern fixtures; dedicated lounge seating areas; refined dining nooks suitable for in-room meals or work; curated ocean-inspired artwork; and seamless indoor-outdoor connections that frame expansive views of the Caribbean Sea.
Lobby enhancements, including updates to the Front Desk and Martin’s Lobby Bar, are planned for September 2026. Thoughtfully designed to complement the resort’s quietly refined, adults-only atmosphere, the improvements will be carefully phased and discreetly executed to ensure minimal impact on the guest experience.
The refreshed spaces will elevate both arrival and social moments, featuring a cohesive design aesthetic aligned with the updated suites. Natural textures, coastal tones, and understated decorative accents will define the new look, while a reimagined Martin’s Lobby Bar will offer an effortlessly chic gathering space. The redesigned Front Desk will introduce updated furnishings, lighting, and layout to create a more intuitive, welcoming, and seamless arrival experience.
“Sonesta Ocean Point has always been defined by thoughtful design, authentic Caribbean character, and a deep respect for the guest experience. These enhancements reflect a meaningful investment in our future while preserving the relaxed island elegance our guests value today. We take great pride in continuously investing in our product, our people, and our long-term vision, and we look forward to sharing this next chapter with our guests.”
Saro Spodaro, President and CEO of The Maho Group
To support advance planning and media engagement, a fully completed sample suite will be available beginning January 2026 for site inspections, photography, and press visits.
With these enhancements, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort continues its commitment to delivering a confident, premium, and non-disruptive adults-only experience—one that evolves thoughtfully while honoring the character, style, and comfort guests know and enjoy.
