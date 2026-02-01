Live Arts Miami Brings Well-Being Concerts to Miami in Partnership with Carnegie Hall
Live Arts Miami presents a Well-Being Concert featuring internationally acclaimed musicians Ablaye Cissoko (kora) and Cyrille Brotto (accordion) on Thursday, February 6, 2026, at Superblue Miami. Created in partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, the concert is part of an internationally recognized initiative that combines world-class musical performance with research-informed approaches to mindfulness, deep listening, and well-being.
Designed as an immersive, nurturing experience, Well-Being Concerts invite audiences to relax on floor cushions in an intimate setting where performers and listeners share the same space. The format encourages presence, reflection, and connection, offering a powerful alternative to traditional concert experiences. Live Arts Miami is proud to serve as an official Carnegie Hall Well-Being Concert partner in Florida, bringing this globally respected model to South Florida audiences.
This concert features an acclaimed collaboration between Ablaye Cissoko, Senegalese kora master and griot whose work has been presented at leading concert halls and festivals worldwide, and Cyrille Brotto, a renowned French accordionist celebrated for his inventive approach to folk and improvised music. Cissoko, a Songlines Music Award recipient, is internationally respected for preserving and reimagining West African musical traditions, while Brotto brings a contemporary European sensibility shaped by decades of performance and composition. Their partnership unfolds as a thoughtful musical exchange that bridges Senegal and France through sound, listening, and shared presence.
Set within the multi-sensory environment of Superblue Miami, the evening expands beyond sound alone. Carefully considered spatial design, lighting, and audience comfort support a holistic experience that invites listeners to slow down and engage deeply. The result is a shared moment of restoration—one that reflects growing evidence that music plays a vital role in emotional regulation, connection, and resilience.
Carnegie Hall’s Well-Being Concerts were developed in response to research highlighting the profound impact of music on health and well-being, particularly for individuals facing barriers to care. Throughout the year, Live Arts Miami is also producing free well-being concerts for students across Miami-Dade College campuses to promote personal wellness and academic success. Created through a collaborative process involving artists, wellness experts, researchers, and community partners, these concerts continue Carnegie Hall’s long-standing commitment to exploring the intersection of music and health. Tickets are limited to preserve the intimacy of the experience.
What: Live Arts Miami Presents: Well-Being Concert with Ablaye Cissoko and Cyrille Brotto
When: Friday, February 6th, 2026 | Doors at 8PM, Concert at 8:30PM
Where: Superblue Miami | 1101 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Tickets: https://liveartsmiami.eventbrite.com
