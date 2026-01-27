Pegasus World Cup Marks a Decade in Miami With Record Wagers, Star Power, and Championship Racing
The Pegasus World Cup reached a defining milestone on Saturday, January 24, as the event returned to Gulfstream Park for its 10th anniversary. What began as a disruptive idea in Thoroughbred racing has grown into one of the sport’s most influential fixtures, blending top-level competition with entertainment, hospitality, and a distinctly Miami sense of occasion. This year’s edition unfolded before a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 guests and was broadcast nationally and distributed worldwide, reinforcing the Pegasus World Cup’s place on the global racing calendar.
From championship performances on the track to headline musical acts and a guest list spanning sports, entertainment, and business, the 2026 Pegasus World Cup delivered a full-scale celebration of how modern racing can engage far beyond the grandstand.
Championship Results That Defined the Day
The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI) was claimed by Skippylongstocking, owned by Daniel Alonso, trained by Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione. Belinda Stronach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1/ST, presented the winning connections with the Baccarat Pegase Horse in Black, valued at $57,000, along with the event’s signature championship rings.
On turf, the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI) went to Test Score, owned by Amerman Racing LLC, trained by H. Graham Motion, and ridden by Manuel Franco. The winning team received the Baccarat Pegase Horse in Clear, valued at $50,000.
The $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GII) was won by Destino D’Oro, owned by Steve Landers Racing LLC, trained by Brad Cox, and ridden by Jose Alvarado. Each set of winning connections toasted their victories with Champagne Pommery, continuing a Pegasus World Cup tradition that pairs elite racing with refined celebration.
Across the full 13-race card, 164 horses competed for more than $5.8 million in purses, featuring graded stakes winners, international contenders, and championship-level runners.
A Record-Breaking Handle
Beyond the finishes, the 2026 Pegasus World Cup set a new wagering benchmark. A record $48.5 million was wagered on race day, surpassing the previous record of $47 million set in 2024. The milestone handle reflected sustained growth in interest and engagement, both on-site and through national and international broadcast partners.
Reflecting on the anniversary, Belinda Stronach said:
“The 10th anniversary Pegasus World Cup was celebrated in true South Florida style and lived up to its reputation as horse racing’s hottest party!”
Belinda Stronach
Stronach continued, “What began a decade ago as a bold idea has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in horse racing, uniting world-class sport with entertainment, hospitality, and culture. The undeniable success of this milestone reflects the dedication of our partners, horsemen and women, sponsors, and fans, and for that we are truly grateful.”
Miami Style, Amplified
The Pegasus World Cup has always positioned itself at the intersection of racing and lifestyle, and the 10th anniversary leaned fully into that identity. Reimagined for the occasion, the Flamingo Room emerged as the centerpiece VIP experience, featuring cuisine curated by Groot Hospitality concepts Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, and Casadonna. Guests enjoyed sweeping track views, live performances by Brian Newman, and a post-race DJ and vocal set by Empire of the Sun, who performed their hit Walking on a Dream. Select VIP attendees also sipped Cartier Champagne, the luxury jeweler’s exclusive sparkling wine.
Additional private hospitality experiences included suites by Spicy Hospitality Group’s YASU Omakase and The Joyce. Merrill Lynch hosted guests in a dedicated Flamingo Room section with finish-line views and white-glove service. Signature cocktails crafted by 1/ST’s in-house mixologist included the Pegasus Paloma with Don Julio Tequila and the Dos Cupolas cocktail featuring Woodford Reserve Bourbon, offering a South Florida take on the classic Mint Julep.
Entertainment Beyond the Winner’s Circle
Groot Hospitality, together with Palm Tree Crew, brought a distinctly Miami energy to the Pegasus Fan Zone inside the Carousel Club. The space combined trackside dining, celebrity sightings, and live performances headlined by Two Friends, with additional sets by Ruckus and Rae Sada. Nearby, the Carousel Club VIP Garden offered on-the-rail homestretch views paired with premium food and beverage programming.
The celebration extended well beyond race day, continuing at LIV Nightclub with the official Pegasus World Cup after-party headlined by Frank Walker and ARTY.
A Guest List That Reflected the Moment
The 10th anniversary drew a wide mix of celebrities, athletes, entrepreneurs, and cultural figures. Among those in attendance were Mark Wahlberg, Kevin O’Leary, Braxton Berrios, Offset, Larsa Pippen, David Grutman, Isabela Grutman, Hannah Selleck, Brittany Leah Peltz, and Carlita, alongside a broad slate of influencers and content creators including Dale Moss, Myles O’Neal, Xandra Pohl, Paris Hilinski, and Oliver Trevena.
The milestone was formally recognized with proclamations from Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper and Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg, underscoring the event’s growing cultural and economic impact on South Florida.
A Global Stage for Racing and Culture
The 2026 Pegasus World Cup was supported by an extensive roster of partners spanning luxury, spirits, lifestyle, and global brands. Activations ranged from Don Julio 70 Cristalino Tequila ice sculptures to a rare Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition bottle presentation. Baccarat returned as the official trophy purveyor, while Champagne Pommery, Visit Lauderdale, and duPont REGISTRY helped shape the event’s premium tone.
The races were broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with full-day coverage on FanDuel TV and global distribution via HBA Media. In total, the event reached audiences in more than 150 territories worldwide.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.