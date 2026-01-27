Pegasus World Cup Marks a Decade in Miami With Record Wagers, Star Power, and Championship Racing

The Pegasus World Cup reached a defining milestone on Saturday, January 24, as the event returned to Gulfstream Park for its 10th anniversary. What began as a disruptive idea in Thoroughbred racing has grown into one of the sport’s most influential fixtures, blending top-level competition with entertainment, hospitality, and a distinctly Miami sense of occasion. This year’s edition unfolded before a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 guests and was broadcast nationally and distributed worldwide, reinforcing the Pegasus World Cup’s place on the global racing calendar.