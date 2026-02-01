Sales Commence at Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota
Sales officially commence today at Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota, marking a defining moment for the city and the brand’s first residential address in the market. Rising 18 stories, the standalone residential-only tower brings together the enduring elegance of Waldorf Astoria with thoughtful architecture and a lifestyle shaped by service, discretion and design, offering an opportunity to own a private home infused with legendary hospitality.
Developed by Jebcore Companies and WMG Development, the tower features 86 private residences, ranging from one- to five-bedrooms, with expansive floorplans, 14-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping curved terraces with glass railings. The design, by award-winning ODP Architecture & Design with interiors by Workshop/APD, pairs timeless materials with modern functionality, including large-format flooring, designer kitchens with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, concierge closets for discreet deliveries, and private elevator access.
“This launch represents years of intentional planning around what we view as the heart of downtown Sarasota and one of the most pivotal sites in the market. In partnership with Waldorf Astoria, our focus was on creating something truly distinctive by assembling a team with the depth and caliber required for a site of this significance and applying a high level of discipline to every decision. From the way the building engages the street to the character of its residences and shared spaces, each element was considered with purpose. We take great pride in delivering a project that respects its context, reflects architectural integrity, and contributes lasting value to the city.”
Sadek Omar, Partner at Jebcore Companies
Outside of their homes, Owners will enjoy over 60,000 square feet of interior amenities and outdoor spaces, anchored by Waldorf Astoria’s signature Peacock Alley Lounge, along with a library, private dining room, wellness center with spa treatment rooms, Pilates and motion studios, infrared saunas and steam rooms, a golf simulator, theater lounge, Guest Suites and dedicated spaces for children and teens. Outdoors, an expansive 25,000-square-foot garden in the sky features a resort-style pool, hot and cold plunge pools, entertainment lawn, shaded grove, and a Florida Pavilion with bar and grilling stations.
“This site was safeguarded with a long-term view well before the path forward was defined. We believed in the importance of protecting this corner of downtown Sarasota for the right use and were willing to take that risk in service of the city’s future. That commitment guided every decision that followed and ultimately led us to partners who shared our conviction that this site deserved something meaningful. Seeing that vision come to life in a project of this quality has been incredibly rewarding.”
Curt Frost, President and CEO of WMG Development
Set in the heart of Sarasota’s walkable downtown, at the crossroads of Main Street and Pineapple Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota places residents' moments from Sarasota Bay, the marina, cultural institutions, fine dining, and boutique shopping.
Sarasota continues to solidify its reputation as one of the most desirable coastal cities in the United States, combining world-class natural assets with cultural depth and year-round lifestyle appeal. In 2025, Siesta Beach was ranked the top beach in the U.S. and forth in the world on TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Beaches list, and was the only American beach included on The World’s 50 Best Beaches global ranking, a true testament to its rare, powder-white quartz sand and calm, crystal waters that attract global visitors and residents alike.
Beyond its shoreline, Sarasota boasts a thriving cultural scene and quality of life that resonates with both full-time residents and seasonal buyers. Sarasota was recently recognized among the top cities in the U.S. for its overall desirability and lifestyle, including high marks for arts, food, climate, and community amenities.
The region’s academic strength is reflected in strong local public-school performance, while destinations like the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Ringling Museum, Bayfront Park and the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) have garnered national attention for excellence in experience and accessibility.
Ownership includes exclusive Waldorf Astoria Signature Benefits, such as Hilton Honors® Diamond status for the length of ownership, preferred rates at Waldorf Astoria properties worldwide, elite travel privileges, a dedicated Hilton concierge, and access to bespoke lifestyle and home programs.
Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026 with completion expected in 2029.
Residences are now available starting from $2.2 million, with sales exclusively represented by Michael Saunders & Company.
To learn more, visit the temporary Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota sales gallery at 1605 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida or visit https://waresidencessarasota.com/.
