Sales Commence at Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota

“This launch represents years of intentional planning around what we view as the heart of downtown Sarasota and one of the most pivotal sites in the market. In partnership with Waldorf Astoria, our focus was on creating something truly distinctive by assembling a team with the depth and caliber required for a site of this significance and applying a high level of discipline to every decision. From the way the building engages the street to the character of its residences and shared spaces, each element was considered with purpose. We take great pride in delivering a project that respects its context, reflects architectural integrity, and contributes lasting value to the city.”

Sadek Omar, Partner at Jebcore Companies