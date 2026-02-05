Sunrise over a waterfront pool deck with lounge chairs, glass railing, and Biscayne Bay beyond
Sunrise spills across the pool deck at My Paradise, where open Biscayne Bay views and resort-style amenities define waterfront livingPhoto Credit: Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios
Luxury Waterfront Estate 'My Paradise' Listed for $22.5 Million in Coral Gables

Offering 250 Feet of Pristine Waterfront Views, Both North and South, on Open Biscayne Bay
Jill Eber and Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group, consistently ranked the No. 1 real estate team in the U.S., are pleased to announce they have listed a 3,968-square-foot waterfront estate, known as "My Paradise," for $22.5 million. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property is located at 720 Lugo Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33156.

Eber and Zeder are representing the seller. Situated on a 32,025-square-foot lot with 250 feet of pristine waterfront views on both sides of the property, the estate offers unobstructed sunrise views to the southeast across open Biscayne Bay with the R. Hardy Matheson Preserve, Matheson Hammock, Coconut Grove, Downtown Miami skyline, Miami Beach and Key Biscayne views to the northeast. The southwest exposure delivers spectacular sunset views over the open bay, extending all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.

Wooden dock with boat lift extending into Biscayne Bay at golden hour
Sandy shoreline with palm trees, gazebo, and dock beside calm bay waters
Spacious bathroom with large tub, mirrored vanity, and ocean-facing windows
Elevated waterfront pool deck with loungers facing calm bay waters at sunrise
Illuminated courtyard fountain framed by tropical landscaping at sunset
Outdoor deck with pool, seating, and uninterrupted Biscayne Bay views

Privately positioned at Lugo Avenue’s dead end, the highly elevated residence is located in magnificent Gables by the Sea, a 24-hour guard-gated community. The secure property features a private gated, coral wall entrance framed by lush, mature landscaping that creates natural privacy hedges along the east and west sides. A separate gated exit enhances both security and curb appeal. Multiple on-site parking areas comfortably accommodate approximately 15 vehicles, ideal for entertaining. 

Drone view of waterfront homes, mangroves, and Biscayne Bay in Coral Gables
Aerial view of Gables by the Sea and surrounding waterwaysPhoto Credit: Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios

An open grassy expanse with a beautiful copper roofed, mahogany gazebo and a large private sand beach overlooks the open bay and ocean. A natural coral stone pathway leads to soaring palms, a summer kitchen and a serene seating area with fountain that complete a true resort experience. The elevated pool deck features comfortable seating and lounge areas, a ramped entry heated pool and glass railings. A ramp or staircase leads down to the bayside dock.

The home boasts a private new 66-foot IPE wood dock complete with a boat lift, outside sink, electric outlets and a boathouse. The boathouse offers generous storage and a dedicated maintenance area, including a full bathroom. Additionally, plans are currently in progress to extend the existing seawall and dock by 34 feet, creating a 100-foot dock capable of accommodating large vessels. 

Evening view of pool terrace with lounge chairs and waterfront horizon
Resort-style pool deck overlooking open water at duskPhoto Credit: Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios

The entry foyer offers an inviting arrival complemented by a comfortable seating area. The spacious open living room features refined millwork and a custom-designed pitched ash wood-beam ceiling with skylights that provide natural light, along with open views of the pool deck and open bay waters. Adjacent to the living room, a wet bar ideal for entertaining features doors that open directly to the pool deck, creating seamless indoor-outdoor living. Family dining for 10 with wall-to-wall buffet, hooded grill, griddle and warming drawers complete the area.

A formal dining area just off the kitchen features custom millwork with etched glass nature motifs and large windows. The kitchen has wide-plank synthetic wood floors, custom cabinetry, a pitched ash wood-beam ceiling with skylight, granite center island and countertops, Bosch cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigeration. 

Glass dining table in a wood-beamed room with built-in cabinetry and water views
Light-filled dining room with custom millwork and bay viewsPhoto Credit: Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios
The spacious bayside/poolside principal suite offers cedar-lined his-and-hers closets with custom built-ins, along with a private entry room that can serve as a dressing area, exercise space or lounge before entering the bedroom. The principal bathroom features an ash wood-beam ceiling with skylights, a vanity with dual sinks, an open shower, a sunken spa tub with water jets to soak and enjoy views to the bay, a private water closet and door that opens to the side of the pool deck.

Bright primary bedroom featuring stone accent wall and floor-to-ceiling windows
Serene waterfront bedroom with vaulted wood ceilings and bay viewsPhoto Credit: Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios

Additional home features include a one-car garage equipped with a dehumidifier, fully insulated attic and crawl space beneath the home for improved efficiency and easy access, and a whole-home 40kW propane generator with 500 and 1,000-gallon tanks.

“This extraordinary estate truly lives up to its name, My Paradise, offering mesmerizing sunrise-to-sunset views across Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, and all the way to the horizon,” said Eber. “With 250 feet of pristine waterfront, resort-style grounds, and a private dock, the property enjoys immediate access to Biscayne Bay, the nearby Dolphin Basin renowned for flats fishing and direct passage to the open ocean. It is truly a boater’s and fisherman’s dream, offering the ultimate South Florida waterfront lifestyle and year-round outdoor enjoyment.”

"This amazing waterfront property is located amid serene natural beauty, yet conveniently located minutes away from fine dining, shopping, top-rated schools and the Miami International Airport, offering the perfect balance of convenience and outdoor adventure,” added Zeder. “Additionally, it is ideal for buyers seeking privacy and space while enjoying resort-style living.” 

Drone view showing waterfront estate surrounded by bay and mangroves
Aerial view of private peninsula estate on Biscayne BayPhoto Credit: Jill Eber/Judy Zeder/1 Oak Studios
