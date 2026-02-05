Luxury Waterfront Estate 'My Paradise' Listed for $22.5 Million in Coral Gables

“This extraordinary estate truly lives up to its name, My Paradise, offering mesmerizing sunrise-to-sunset views across Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, and all the way to the horizon,” said Eber. “With 250 feet of pristine waterfront, resort-style grounds, and a private dock, the property enjoys immediate access to Biscayne Bay, the nearby Dolphin Basin renowned for flats fishing and direct passage to the open ocean. It is truly a boater’s and fisherman’s dream, offering the ultimate South Florida waterfront lifestyle and year-round outdoor enjoyment.”