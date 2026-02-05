Luxury Waterfront Estate 'My Paradise' Listed for $22.5 Million in Coral Gables
Jill Eber and Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group, consistently ranked the No. 1 real estate team in the U.S., are pleased to announce they have listed a 3,968-square-foot waterfront estate, known as "My Paradise," for $22.5 million. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property is located at 720 Lugo Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33156.
Eber and Zeder are representing the seller. Situated on a 32,025-square-foot lot with 250 feet of pristine waterfront views on both sides of the property, the estate offers unobstructed sunrise views to the southeast across open Biscayne Bay with the R. Hardy Matheson Preserve, Matheson Hammock, Coconut Grove, Downtown Miami skyline, Miami Beach and Key Biscayne views to the northeast. The southwest exposure delivers spectacular sunset views over the open bay, extending all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.
Privately positioned at Lugo Avenue’s dead end, the highly elevated residence is located in magnificent Gables by the Sea, a 24-hour guard-gated community. The secure property features a private gated, coral wall entrance framed by lush, mature landscaping that creates natural privacy hedges along the east and west sides. A separate gated exit enhances both security and curb appeal. Multiple on-site parking areas comfortably accommodate approximately 15 vehicles, ideal for entertaining.
An open grassy expanse with a beautiful copper roofed, mahogany gazebo and a large private sand beach overlooks the open bay and ocean. A natural coral stone pathway leads to soaring palms, a summer kitchen and a serene seating area with fountain that complete a true resort experience. The elevated pool deck features comfortable seating and lounge areas, a ramped entry heated pool and glass railings. A ramp or staircase leads down to the bayside dock.
The home boasts a private new 66-foot IPE wood dock complete with a boat lift, outside sink, electric outlets and a boathouse. The boathouse offers generous storage and a dedicated maintenance area, including a full bathroom. Additionally, plans are currently in progress to extend the existing seawall and dock by 34 feet, creating a 100-foot dock capable of accommodating large vessels.
The entry foyer offers an inviting arrival complemented by a comfortable seating area. The spacious open living room features refined millwork and a custom-designed pitched ash wood-beam ceiling with skylights that provide natural light, along with open views of the pool deck and open bay waters. Adjacent to the living room, a wet bar ideal for entertaining features doors that open directly to the pool deck, creating seamless indoor-outdoor living. Family dining for 10 with wall-to-wall buffet, hooded grill, griddle and warming drawers complete the area.
A formal dining area just off the kitchen features custom millwork with etched glass nature motifs and large windows. The kitchen has wide-plank synthetic wood floors, custom cabinetry, a pitched ash wood-beam ceiling with skylight, granite center island and countertops, Bosch cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigeration.
The spacious bayside/poolside principal suite offers cedar-lined his-and-hers closets with custom built-ins, along with a private entry room that can serve as a dressing area, exercise space or lounge before entering the bedroom. The principal bathroom features an ash wood-beam ceiling with skylights, a vanity with dual sinks, an open shower, a sunken spa tub with water jets to soak and enjoy views to the bay, a private water closet and door that opens to the side of the pool deck.
Additional home features include a one-car garage equipped with a dehumidifier, fully insulated attic and crawl space beneath the home for improved efficiency and easy access, and a whole-home 40kW propane generator with 500 and 1,000-gallon tanks.
“This extraordinary estate truly lives up to its name, My Paradise, offering mesmerizing sunrise-to-sunset views across Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, and all the way to the horizon,” said Eber. “With 250 feet of pristine waterfront, resort-style grounds, and a private dock, the property enjoys immediate access to Biscayne Bay, the nearby Dolphin Basin renowned for flats fishing and direct passage to the open ocean. It is truly a boater’s and fisherman’s dream, offering the ultimate South Florida waterfront lifestyle and year-round outdoor enjoyment.”
"This amazing waterfront property is located amid serene natural beauty, yet conveniently located minutes away from fine dining, shopping, top-rated schools and the Miami International Airport, offering the perfect balance of convenience and outdoor adventure,” added Zeder. “Additionally, it is ideal for buyers seeking privacy and space while enjoying resort-style living.”
