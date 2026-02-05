Shan Celebrated 40 Years of Craftsmanship With a Retrospective Event and Anniversary Collection in Miami
Luxury Canadian fashion brand Shan marked its 40th anniversary with an intimate retrospective event and archival fashion presentation, celebrating four decades of design, craftsmanship, and family-led innovation.
The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach hosted the 40th Anniversary Retrospective Event for Shan, bringing together media, industry leaders, and longtime friends of the brand to honor the brand’s legacy and evolution. The event was set within the stunning oceanfront sales gallery of the St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, creating a striking backdrop for an evening dedicated to Shan’s enduring approach to luxury swimwear, resort wear, and ready-to-wear. Supermodel Chanel Iman added a distinguished presence to the evening, as well as longtime friends of the brand from the worlds of media and industry insiders, creating a moment of reflection on Shan’s past, present, and future.
The evening unfolded as an immersive celebration, with guests enjoying champagne, specialty cocktails by Campari, and hors d’oeuvres throughout the space. Attendees were welcomed by Sebastian Sangranichne and Isabella Holguin of the St. Regis Residences Sunny Isles Beach, followed by remarks from Chantal Levesque, Founder of Shan, and Nathan Gilbert, Creative Director of Shan. A photo booth by Gala Photo Booth and live embroidery by Miami Social Stitch added a personalized, interactive element to the experience, while a special raffle punctuated the evening with moments of excitement. As guests departed, they received specially curated gift bags assembled in collaboration with event partners including French beauty brand, Sothys, used to keep a natural glammed look on the models, with Hair & Make Up team from Miami-based Lahh Salon.
Models from FORD Models Miami presented three looks each, featuring signature pieces from the 1980s through present day, highlighting the continuity and evolution of Shan’s design over time.
The retrospective presentation showcased archival designs spanning from 1985 to today, offering a visual narrative of the brand’s journey - from its early foundations to its modern-day collections. Guests experienced Shan’s signature silhouettes, refined color palettes, and meticulous craftsmanship, highlighting the designs that have defined the brand for 40 years.
Founded in 1985 by designer Chantal Levesque and proudly family-run, with creative direction led by her son, Nathan Gilbert. All design and manufacturing continues to take place at the brand’s headquarters and atelier in Laval, just outside Montreal, allowing Shan to maintain full control from fabric selection through final production while producing limited-run collections that prioritized quality, minimized overproduction, and upheld ethical manufacturing standards.
Throughout its 40-year journey, Shan has built a loyal international clientele drawn to its signature silhouettes, elevated color palettes, and versatile designs that transition seamlessly from resort to city, day to evening. The brand’s presence at leading luxury retailers and flagship boutiques - including locations in Miami Beach, Palm Beach, East Hampton, and select global destinations - has solidified Shan’s position as a go-to label for consumers.
The retrospective coincided with the launch of Shan’s Cruise 2026 collection, which reflected the brand’s refined approach to modern resort dressing. The collection featured sculptural swim silhouettes, elegant cover-ups, and versatile ready-to-wear pieces designed to transition effortlessly from day to evening, alongside signature in-house prints and rich, saturated hues ranging from white silks to burgundy mesh looks.
“Celebrating Shan’s 40th anniversary was a powerful moment for our family and our team,” said Nathan Gilbert, Creative Director. “Looking back at four decades of design and craftsmanship reinforced how important it has been for us to evolve while remaining deeply rooted in our values. From keeping our production in Canada to working with partners who share our commitment to quality, our community, and the environment, those principles continue to guide everything we do. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us to mark this milestone and to those who have supported Shan throughout its journey.” said Nathan Gilbert of Shan.
Shan’s collections are available for purchase at www.shan.ca, as well as at Shan’s flagship boutiques in Miami Beach, Palm Beach, and East Hampton. Shan is also sold at over 600 prestigious retailers across 35 countries, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods and Le Printemps, making it easy to shop these luxurious pieces worldwide.
Shan is a creator, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of couture swimwear, resort wear, ready-to-wear and high-end accessories for men and women. It was founded in 1985 by Chantal Levesque, who brought resort wear fashion to a new level with her exclusive and original creations, thereby meeting the demands of a niche market that was not yet fulfilled. To this day, she still maintains her position as President and Designer of the company. From the beginning, the vision was to offer, on an international level, a niche product with a well-defined image and values. It has always been and will always be a priority for the brand to control 100% of its operations. Design, production, commercial, and distribution activities are all integrated under the head office. Every Shan creation is manufactured in the Laval workshops, near Montreal in Canada. The company is in a continuous state of growth and sets itself apart with its international luxury distribution network of over 850 prestigious retail locations in 35 countries, its 7 flagship stores, and its online store (www.shan.ca).
For more information or to shop Shan’s collections, visit www.shan.ca or follow Shan on Instagram at @shanofficial
