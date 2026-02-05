Shan Celebrated 40 Years of Craftsmanship With a Retrospective Event and Anniversary Collection in Miami

Shan is a creator, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of couture swimwear, resort wear, ready-to-wear and high-end accessories for men and women. It was founded in 1985 by Chantal Levesque, who brought resort wear fashion to a new level with her exclusive and original creations, thereby meeting the demands of a niche market that was not yet fulfilled. To this day, she still maintains her position as President and Designer of the company. From the beginning, the vision was to offer, on an international level, a niche product with a well-defined image and values. It has always been and will always be a priority for the brand to control 100% of its operations. Design, production, commercial, and distribution activities are all integrated under the head office. Every Shan creation is manufactured in the Laval workshops, near Montreal in Canada. The company is in a continuous state of growth and sets itself apart with its international luxury distribution network of over 850 prestigious retail locations in 35 countries, its 7 flagship stores, and its online store (www.shan.ca).