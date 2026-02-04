Caitlyn Warakomski on Personal Style, Modern Luxury, and Dressing for Real Life Ahead of New York Fashion Week

A

Yes! I love personal style so much. That’s true, and it’s because trends move so fast, and if you chase every single one, you’ll actually end up losing yourself quickly. Focusing on personal style has allowed me to stay grounded and consistent. I’m not aiming to reinvent myself every season and I think this sense of honesty is what resonates with my community the most. I just make what I actually want to wear and crave in my closet and what I feel the most comfortable in, sometimes it can be more trend forward, but oftentimes it’s just me.